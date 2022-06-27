SEGA confirms 11 more games for Mega Drive Mini 2 and the new version of a very rare peripheral

A UBS version of Sharp’s classic Cyber ​​Stick from the early ’90s will bring analog controls to the console.

Earlier this month SEGA announced Mega Drive Mini 2, the new version of the line of scale consoles that have paid homage to the Japanese company’s classic machines. With a catalog of more than 50 gamesMega Drive Mini 2 will count as a great novelty with sega mega cd gamesthe mythical accessory that brought the 16-bit SEGA games in CD-ROM format.

At its launch event, SEGA confirmed the first list of games, which included Bonanza Bros, Fantasy Zone, Magical Taruruuto-kun, Shining in the Darkness, Thunder Force IV (Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar) and Virtua Racing among the titles. from Mega Drive and Mansion of Hidden Souls, Popful Mail, Shining Force CD, Silpheed and Sonic the Hedgehog CD as first Mega CD games.

The hedgehog company has continued to confirm new games for its classic console and a curious peripheral that returns directly from the 90s, the Cyber ​​Stick. The latest game list confirmed includes:

Outrun (Mega Drive)

Afterburner II (Mega Drive)

Night striker (Mega CD)

Ninja Warriors (Mega CD)

Starblade (Mega CD)

Splatterhouse Part 2 (Mega Drive)

Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water (Mega Drive)

Mega Panel (Mega Drive)

Ichidant-R (Mega Drive)

Columns III (Mega Drive)

Star Mobile (Mega Drive)



Cyber Stick

The new one USB version of the Sharp Cyber ​​Stick, will offer us analog controls for compatible Mega Drive Mini 2 games. This curious peripheral has an interchangeable analog stick and throttle, adapting to right-handed or left-handed players. It will hit the Japanese market the same day as the console, the October 27thpriced at 19,800 yen, about 140 eurosas shared by VGC.

The console starts with a price of 9,980 yen, just over 70 euros to change, although we still have to wait to know if SEGA will be encouraged to bring it to the european market. As for the company’s mini consoles, SEGA confirmed that it had also explored the idea of ​​a Saturn and Dreamcast Mini, although they ran into problems.

