SEGA is working on a new “console-quality” Sonic mobile game

At SEGA they remain committed to continuing to offer new deliveries of Sonic, the character who has been the image of the company for decades. Now we know that SEGA Hardlightauthors of games like Sonic Dash or Sonic Racing on mobile devices, are working on a new title for these platforms.

It will have platforms and narrativeIt is a project also intended for iOS and Android, something we know thanks to a job offer published on the Games Industry job portal. They are looking for a main artist who can take care of the art in a narrative platform game which seems more ambitious of the account.

The job description specifies the following: “You will understand the limitations of a mobile game but you will take the quality to the levels of consoles“. In addition to art direction, the selected candidate will create “exciting worlds and colorful characters”, although there are not many more details than we can expect.

The last title of the hedgehog published by SEGA has been Sonic Origins, a compilation of classic deliveries of the character that was released on PC and consoles last June. Also, this very winter Sonic Frontiers will hit stores, with versions for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

