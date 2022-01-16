SEGA NFT: Sonic’s parents reinforce their commitment to the blockchain with registered trademarks in Japan

The company had been cautious with the technology after adverse reactions from players.

SEGA has been living a complicated relationship with NFTsThe company was initially enthusiastic about blockchain technology, intending to start selling NFTs from its most popular classic sagas, through a partnership with Double Jump Tokyo Inc. A position that has maintained until a few days ago.

Over the last few months we have been able to see a rising tide of rejection from gamers towards the proposals of the studios to include blockchain technology in their games, with cases as striking as that of STALKER 2, where the studio was forced to leave behind in its goal of adding NFT and the arrival of metahumans to the shooter.

Logos registered by SEGA

Ubisoft, one of the companies that has been most inclined to use this controversial technology, was also forced to withdraw the presentation trailer for Ubisoft Quartz, its digital asset exchange platform, before the poor reception by players. Given this scenario, Sega has been cautious with NFTs, opening the door to rethink your bet on the blockchain.

Trademarks were registered in December 2021“Many announcements have been made about this including those from beyond the ocean, but there are users showing negative reactions right now“, explained Haruki Satomi, CEO of SEGA. However, this recent suspicion collides with the plans that the company was carrying out a little over a month ago. As reported by Eurogamer, SEGA would have been laying the administrative foundations in case you decide to go ahead with NFTs, as we have seen with your new trademark at the Japan Patent Office.

Register took place last December and would present two trademarks directly related to this technology: SEGA NFT and Sega Classics NFT Collection, accompanied by some outlines of their two logos. While deciding what its non-expendable plans will definitely be, SEGA is looking to boost the development of games of international interest with a new studio in Japan.

