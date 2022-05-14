SEGA plans a few months full of games, with special emphasis on remakes, remasters and spin-offs

For the next fiscal year, the company calculates to double the profits generated in the 2021-2022 period.

With Sonic Origins very close, Sonic Frontiers on the horizon and various initiatives that include some of its most classic titles, there is no doubt that SEGA is preparing us for a few months loaded with games. However, the iconic company still has several aces up its sleeve, and as it has commented in the results of its last fiscal year, many of these plans have to do with remakes, remasters y spin-off.

SEGA believes that it will sell 5 million games in the category of remakes, remasters and spin-offAccording to the financial results of SEGA (via VGC), this video game subgenre has reported the sale of about 4 million titles among which are Sonic Colors Ultimate, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania and Lost Judgment. Looking ahead to the 2022-2023 period, the company estimates that this category will sell 5 million of games, a figure that increases to 13 million if we take into account other releases that have nothing to do with remakes, remasters and others.

To communicate this news, the company has commented that it is “planning multiple titles” for the next fiscal year and some will be “remake/remaster, spin-off [o] change of theme”. In this way, it promises that the period of 2022-2023 will be marked by the launch of 13 gameswhich increases the number of experiences that we have been able to enjoy this year (which have been about 7).

SEGA has not given more details about its plans with remakes, remasters, spin-offs and other similar products, but we must not forget that Sonic’s parents have their sights set on other kind of projects. Because, as announced several weeks ago, it is also preparing an initiative that will include several Triple A, cloud technology and NFT.

