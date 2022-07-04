SEGA positions itself in favor of abortion by matching the donations of its employees

The Japanese company will support non-profit organizations

SEGA has issued a brief statement on its Twitter account stating that are in favor of abortion. the japanese company will match employee donations to nonprofit organizations such as Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice America Foundation, and other reputable entities that support abortion rights.

This position is preceded by the controversial judgment made by the United States Court of Justice, which abolished the right to abortion. SEGA states in the statement: “At SEGA we defend equality and believe that the ability to make decisions about one’s own body is a human right.”

She was not the only one He has made his position clear. There are other studies that have made his position regarding abortion very clear in recent days. Without going any further, PlayStation studios such as Santa Monica Studio, Guerrilla, Naughty Dog e Insomniac They have made their positions very clear. The latter will donate $50,000 to support the cause. Nevertheless, PlayStation banned talking about itsomething that has not been fulfilled.

Microsoft has also come out in defense of human rights according to gamesindustry.biz. A Microsoft spokesperson said the American company “will continue to do everything it can under the law to support our employees and their enrolled dependents’ access to critical health care – which already includes services like abortion and affirmation care.” of gender – regardless of where they live in the US”, dictates the representative.

More about: SEGA.