Sega publicizes Mega Pressure Mini 2, which can include 50 video games incorporated, new ports and extra surprises

Sega has introduced Mega Pressure Mini 2, the brand new “mini console” that can include greater than 50 pre-installed Mega Pressure and Mega CD video games.

Sonic CD, Virtua Racing and Silpheed, amongst others, are incorporated together with a brand new Mega Pressure port of Myth Zone, which used to be by no means launched at the authentic console. As a substitute, Sega is porting (possibly) the Grasp Device or arcade model to the Mega Pressure the use of its sequel, Tremendous Myth Zone, as a base, and has promised different arcade ports that it has described as “mysterious new paintings”.

As reported through the Video Video games Chronicle, the console used to be introduced throughout a reside broadcast in Japan and is anticipated to head on sale quickly.l October 27 in Japaneven supposing its global unlock has no longer but been showed.

The unique Sega Mega Pressure Mini introduced in 2019 with 42 video games, together with some that by no means correctly made it to the west, and it seems like its sequel may also grant get right of entry to to a few prior to now hard-to-get video games.

All showed video games for Sega Mega Pressure Mini 2 (for now) Silpheed (Mega CD)

Shining Drive CD (Mega CD)

Sonic CD (Mega CD)

Mansion of Hidden Souls (Mega CD)

Popful Mail (Mega CD)

Virtua Racing (Mega Pressure)

Bonanza Bros (Mega Pressure)

Shining within the Darkness (Mega Pressure)

Thunder Drive IV (Mega Pressure)

Magical Taruruto (Mega Pressure)

Myth Zone (Mega Pressure port)

It got here out throughout a unlock craze for unfashionable consoles like Nintendo’s NES “Vintage” editions and the unique PlayStation.