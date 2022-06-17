SEGA Reveals Sonic Frontiers’ Campaign Length and ‘Secret Weapon’ for Success

The blue hedgehog title is scheduled for release on PC and consoles sometime in 2022.

Sonic Frontiers has wanted to be one of the names of this June. The ambitious new hedgehog game from SEGA it has been shown in numerous gameplays that, although initially they did not get the full support of the community, in recent times it seems that the discourse may be changing course.

The big problem fans point to is Sonic’s open world, which is both realistic and strange for a character accustomed to animated environments. In an interview with IGN, director Morio Kishimoto revealed that they they call the open world “Open Zone”and consider principal axis.

They insist on their open world as a secret weapon“Our Open Zone is a world map, only we have made it entirely playable,” he explains. “A playable world map that includes tiered elements is something that has never been done before, so we had to come up with a new name,” she says, referring to the open world as “the secret weapon” de Sonic Frontiers.

a long duration

In addition, Kishimoto has been asked about the approximate duration of the game’s campaign, which again points to new standards for the series. The Sonic Frontiers campaign will take us between 20 and 30 hours on averagealthough it promises that those who want to complete it all will double this figure.

To check if the bet on SEGA finally works out, we won’t have to wait too long, since Sonic Frontiers has its release date set for sometime in 2022when it will arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. Despite complaints from some fansat the moment a delay is ruled out, so we should continue to expect it for this year.

