Sega Saturn could have been very different: the fight with PlayStation for the 32-bit generation

Hideki Sato, hardware designer and former president of Sega, has spoken of the problems they faced.

Panzer Dragoon – Sega Saturn

Hideki Sato has been one of the legends of the industry, father of most Sega consoles, among which are some as beloved as Master System, Mega Drive, Dreamcast y Saturn. The latter, despite having such great titles as Panzer Dragoon Saga, Nights into Dreams or Burning Rangers, is remembered for the many headaches that the jump from 2D to polygonal graphics.

Sega’s internal studios weren’t ready for 3DSato has spoken about this in an interview for Beep21 magazine, which has been translated from the Sega-16 forum. In it, the hardware designer has revealed many details about the Saturn development process, the problems they faced and the options they considered. First of all, the early start of the project, prior to the release of Mega CD, led Sega to work in parallel using the ability to use the cartridge and CD-ROM as the final format. The cost of the CD-ROM drives was a big initial problem, although eventually, the great difference in capacity determined the need to use the CD-ROM as the final format for the console. A curious detail that Sato has remembered is that, although “Saturn” was the code name of the project, ended up staying as tradename in the absence of a better one.

Burning Rangers – Sega Saturn

The problems with Saturn came from the very conception of the console. Sato has recognized that initially, the console was not intended for 3D. The hardware designer has not hesitated to take his blame, although he explained that the problem was that Sega studios had no 3D development knowledge, having grown up in an environment of 2D backgrounds and sprites. So only Yu Suzuki and AM2 with the Virtua series they had polygon graphics expertise. Suzuki was trained in college in different subjects than most developers at Sega, something that made it difficult for their teams to change plans quickly, since it required learning to program from scratch for practically your entire workforce.

Sony was free to bet on 3D

Sato acknowledged that at the time he took a look at the Sega development teams and concluded: “it will be impossible for them to make games in 3D“. Saturn was to be launched in 1994 And software development was supposed to start in 1993, in some cases even earlier, with over 1,000 developers in the games division, there was no way to move to 3D development on time. Meanwhile, Sony was free, it did not have software development teams that limited it in the development of its hardware, leading her to devote herself completely to creating hardware designed for polygonal development.

Nights into Dreams – Sega Saturn

Sony’s commitment to polygons alerted Sega to its problems with SaturnSony’s commitment to 3D led Sega to realize that they were in serious trouble, Saturn had only one SH-2 for its main CPU, prompting Sega to add a second SH-2 to increase the console’s processing power, cascading the two together. Although at the hardware level, they managed to make Saturn have 3D capabilities, they still lacked development tools. Most Sega equipment they weren’t able to develop for Saturn, and for the third parties it seemed impossible.

Finally, AM2 was able to complete a graphics libraryWhile as Sato explained, they couldn’t even call that a dev kit, it took most studios a week to get something to work on Saturn. On PlayStation, Sato has confessed that they entered into negotiations with Sony for an alliance after Sony’s failed partnership with Nintendo, though eventually could not reach an agreement.

Sega Saturn performance could have been very different

Now, almost three decades after that, Sato recognized that perhaps took too much account of internal software Sega when it came to producing the hardware and regrets not opting for one of the better options that was presented to them at that time, use the SEGA Model 1 arcade hardware as the basis for Sega Saturn. “I couldn’t take that option due to the situation of our development teams at the time. However, I can’t help but think that it would have been better to just force a change by ditching all of our previous development assets and starting from scratch. We could have opted for it. by 3D polygons with that kind of power. ” On the development of the Sega Saturn, photos of one of the console’s eye-catching development kits came to light this year.

