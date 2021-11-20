SEGA seduces us with its new colognes: be a heartthrob with the perfumes of Yakuza, Shenmue and Sonic

The three products are Unisex and their names relate the fragrance to each video game.

Have you ever wondered what would the fragrance be by Kazuma Kiryu, from the Yakuza saga? Or maybe you have considered how it must smell Sonic throughout his frantic adventures? Either way, SEGA brings the answer to these peculiar doubts with three new colonies: products that reference the Yakuza, Shenmue and Sonic franchises through smell.

The long-standing Japanese company has surprised all fans with its latest idea, which aims to highlight the essence of their video games, never better said. In this sense, SEGA presents “Bourbon and Smoke“, the perfume of Yakuza,”Tobacco and Gold“inspired by the Shenmue games, and”Blue Blur“, for fans of the blue hedgehog.

We do not know what exactly these products will smell like, but you can discover it yourself by purchasing them through the SEGA online store, where each cologne has a price of 29,56€. So, if you are fans of these franchises, do not hesitate to discover this curious new approach to their characters, since they have not only provided you hours of fun between video games, but they will also provide you a unique and long-lasting fragrance.

This is not the first time that a video game company has carried out a most peculiar initiativeEspecially since just a few days ago we had the opportunity to smell like a real Spartan with the Halo soap. And, on the ground of feedingAge of Empires IV surprised us with some WOLOL’Os cereals that should be included in every strategist’s breakfast.

More about: SEGA, Yakuza, Sonic and Shenmue.