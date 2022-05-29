SEGA sets a date and time for the presentation of its new project while playing the mystery

The presenters are the same as the 2019 Japanese Mega Drive Mini event.

It seems that the season of summer events is already starting and one of the first dates comes from the hand of PlayStation on June 2, with a new State of Play that promises news from PS5 and PS VR2. But just a day later, SEGA has summoned the Japanese public for a live broadcast in which they will announce your new project.

The blue hedgehog company will present the ‘Sega New Project Announcement Live Stream’ next 3 of June at 20:00 JST (13:00 Spanish peninsular time), and has announced it through a press release in Japanese translated and shared by Gematsu. It will be available to watch live on YouTube, Niconico and Twitter.

SEGA has joked about the lineup of your presenters for the event, pointing out that we could have “a feeling of déjà vu” with them. Gematsu has pointed out, thanks to a response from Twitter user Renka_schedule, that this is the same lineup that SEGA used for the Mega Drive Mini livestream that took place in September 2019.

The user has also pointed out that M2, team involved in the controller from SEGA has retweeted the live announcement. This has been enough for classic console enthusiasts to have raised their eyebrows, although we will have to wait until June 3 to find out about the plans of the legendary Japanese company. A couple of weeks ago we met the company’s plans for its next fiscal yearwhich include many games, with a special emphasis on remakes, remasters, and spin-offs.

