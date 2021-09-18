SEGA to announce new RPG at Tokyo Recreation Display 2021 at its tournament with Character authors

The joint SEGA and Atlus convention will likely be hung on Friday, October 1 and guarantees extra surprises.

Tokyo Recreation Display 2021 will get started on September 30 as the brand new version of a very powerful online game truthful in Asia. One, through which many glances will likely be on the joint tournament of SEGA and Atlus. At the one hand, Shin Megami Tensei’s studio celebrates the twenty fifth anniversary of the Character saga this month, inviting its lovers to dream of a Character 6. And at the different, the truthful’s personal group has simply showed that SEGA will announce a brand new RPG all the way through the truthful.

The ones chargeable for the Tokyo Recreation Display 2021 have up to date their listing of occasions and meetings, to be had at the legit web site of the truthful, with new information about the joint appointment of SEGA and Atlus. To be extra actual, to the former data that the newest video games from each corporations will likely be proven, TGS now issues out the next: “we additionally plan announce ‘the brand new SEGA RPG’“And here’s a crucial nuance: the truthful talks a couple of new RPG” from SEGA “, no longer from Atlus specifically.

The ‘Character’ saga celebrates its twenty fifth anniversary this month.

That opens the door to many chances on the time of hypothesis, since it will completely be that Character 6 of Atlus that many crave, as a recreation totally alien to this find out about, in any other of the established sagas via SEGA. Some chances that spring to mind are the announcement of a Yakuza 8 or identical, now that the saga has moved to the RPG style, even supposing there’s some noise round a brand new Sakura Wars for the (additionally) twenty fifth anniversary of this saga in September.

The purpose is that we can have the announcement of a brand new RPG all the way through the SEGA and Atlus convention at TGS 2021, which will likely be held October 1 at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) / 08:00 (CDMX time). This might not be the one exceptional tournament on the truthful, the place Sq. Enix has already showed that it’ll hang a 50-minute presentation fascinated with its subsequent adventures, and has even previewed one of the vital video games that will likely be provide at it.

Extra about: SEGA, Atlus, RPG, Tokyo Recreation Display 2021, Character 6, Sakura Wars, and Yakuza.