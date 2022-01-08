SEGA will consider abandoning the NFTs on one condition, and the answer lies in the players

Last summer, the company officially entered this area with the sale of digital content.

For better or for worse, NFTs have captured the interest of the industry. We recently informed you about the decisions of Konami and GameStop regarding this world, and although the response of the general public it is perceived negative, Ubisoft Quartz will not stop its efforts and Square Enix has seen its shares grow on the stock market. Now it’s up to SEGA take a new step, because although it already announced its entry into the NFT last summer, it seems that it could rethink your decision.

If this is perceived as a simple money making scam, I would like not to proceedHaruki SatomiThis has been said in a recent Board of Directors, as pointed out by the TweakTown medium. Here, they reaffirm their entry into the NFTs but without concrete objectives: “In terms of NFTs, we would like to try various experiments and we have started various studies and considerations, but there is nothing decided right now about P2E, “explains Haruki Satomi, CEO of SEGA.” There have been many announcements about this including those from beyond the ocean, but there are users who show negative reactions at this time”.

And it is that players They are the linchpin for SEGA, as they could decide the future of the company with NFTs: “We need to carefully evaluate many things, such as the possibility of mitigating the negative elements, how much we can introduce this within the Japanese regulation, what will and will not be accepted by users“. To what follows:” So we will consider this further if we continue our mission of ‘Constantly Create, Always Captivate’, but if this is perceived as a simple money making scamI would like to make the decision not to proceed. “

Of course, the term NFT has raised complaints in various gamer communities, which is why STALKER 2 has backed down from its initial idea. In addition, this kind of content has also caused reactions among video game developers, being that of Josef Fares one of the most radical stating that she prefers “a shot to the knee” rather than introducing NFTs into her games.

