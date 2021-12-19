SEGA will launch a vertical version for its most iconic arcade: Astro City Mini V will include 22 games

Shoot ’em up fans have a date with this new miniature arcade.

Any video game fan has at some point dreamed of visiting one of those huge arcades in Akihabara and those who have been in them have been dazzled by the infinite screens of the Naomi, Blast City, Aero City furniture, but above all , Sega Astro City, because there are many reasons why this arcade has become a legend of arcade rooms like the one in Sega Ikebukuro Gigo.

The shoot ’em up are the great protagonistsAs a tribute to this iconic nineties machine, SEGA launched a beautiful miniature model on the market, adding to the fashion for mini hardware that Nintendo Classic Mini started: NES, or in the case of arcade furniture, similar to the one that SNK raised with NeoGeo Mini. SEGA’s miniature arcade featured many of its great classics, titles such as Golden Ax, Virtua Fighter or Shadow Dancer delighted fans of retro classics, but many essential titles were left out, in part, for the position of your screen.

The original Astro City Mini had a horizontal layout of its screen (yoko), perfect for the games it included in its catalog, but when it comes to shoot ’em up, the vertical screen takes a good part of the most important titles of the time. For these reasons, SEGA has launched a new version of your miniature arcade with vertical screen (tate).

Action Fighter (1986)

Armed Police Batrider (1998)

Batsogun (1993)

Battle Bakraid Unlimited Version (1999)

Cosmo Police Galivan (1985)

Desert Breaker (1992)

Dogyuun (1992)

Fire Shark (Same! Same! Same!) (1989)

Grind Stormer (VV) (1993)

Gunbird (1994)

Kingdom Grand Prix (1994)

Moon Cresta (1980)

Out Zone (1990)

Raiden (1990)

Samurai Aces (Sengoku Ace) (1993)

Sonic Wings (1992)

Strikers 1945 (1995)

Truxton (Tatsujin) (1988)

Truxton II (Tatsujin Oh) (1992)

Terra Cresta (1985)

Wrestle War (1989)

Zaxxon (1982)

Although the new catalog is nurtured especially by games of the Matamarcianos genre, we also have driving, wrestling and run and gun action. Among the titles collected, we can find Moon Cresta, the classic from 1980 for which Platinum Games is preparing a sequel with Hideki Kamiya at the helm of the project. The SEGA Astro City Mini V launch is planned for summer of 2022 in Japan and it will come at a price of 19.580 JPY, about 170 dollars and just over 150 euros to change.

