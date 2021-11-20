SEGA will maintain a close relationship with Microsoft, but not to make exclusive XBOX games

The Japanese company has clarified some of the terms of its recent alliance with Microsoft.

There is no doubt that Sega and Microsoft are enjoying a close business relationship that has led them to present an entire strategic alliance for an initiative named ‘Super Game’. This relationship was made public at the beginning of the month through an official SEGA statement and reflected a growing interest of the Japanese company in the Azure cloud technology.

Sega has recalled the third party agreements it has with MicrosoftThis public alliance attracted great interest and it was quickly speculated that both companies were working on future projects. exclusive to the XBOX ecosystem. However, the recent fiscal meeting of Sega has clarified this situation. As VGA has collected, Sega clarified that the objective of this relationship between both companies was not to launch games exclusively for Microsoft.

This new alliance does not aim to launch exclusive games for Microsoft“We already have one very close business relationship with Microsoft. We outsource the development of your games on a large scale and, as third party, we are launching a great variety of titles “, referring to studios owned by Sega such as The Creative Assembly, creators of Halo Wars 2 or Relic Entertainment, which have been in charge of developing the recent Age of Empires IV for Microsoft.

“When we announced the concept of ‘Super Game’, Microsoft sympathized with this vision and that led us to announce it at the same time. We weren’t talking about releasing games for Microsoft exclusively, but to develop this ‘Super Game’ that we will launch to the world together, with its technical support. “In 2019, Microsoft already formed another strategic alliance with Sony, also to support cloud platforms with its Azure technology. wait to know more details of the ambitious new project from Sega and Microsoft.

