‘Seinfeld’ Actor Mr. Wilhelm Dies at 87 – Variety

Veteran character actor Richard Herd, greatest recognized for portraying Mr. Wilhelm on “Seinfeld,” died on Tuesday at his Los Angeles house of problems from most cancers. He was 87.

The Boston native broke into present enterprise as a stage actor in New York. He made his movie debut in 1970’s “Hercules in New York.” Herd was employed as Richard Lengthy’s substitute for the a part of Watergate burglar James McCord in Alan J. Pakula’s “All of the President’s Males.”

Herd’s big-screen credit included “The China Syndrome” (1979) “F.I.S.T.” (1979), “The Onion Discipline” (1979), “Planes, Trains and Cars” (1987) and “Midnight within the Backyard of Good and Evil” (1997). He portrayed Supreme Commander John within the 1983 NBC miniseries “V” and its sequel; the Klingon L’Kor on “Star Trek: The Subsequent Era”; Admiral William Noyce on “seaQuest 2032”; and Admiral Owen Paris on “Star Trek: Voyager” and “Star Trek: Renegades.”

Herd made 11 appearances on “Seinfeld” as Mr. Wilhelm, the inept New York Yankees exec who supervised George Costanza (Jason Alexander) after he landed a job as an assistant to the touring secretary.

“He was all the time doing issues that by no means bought completed and all the time going over to Mr. Steinbrenner and apologizing to him,” Herd stated of Wilhelm in a 2016 interview.

He was additionally energetic within the Display Actors Guild and served because the third nationwide vp.

Herd is survived by his spouse of 40 years, Patricia Crowder Herd. Survivors additionally embody his daughter Erica, son Rick and stepdaughter Alicia.