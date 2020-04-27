‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Star Trek’ Actor Was 86 – Variety

Gene Dynarski, who appeared as Izzy Mandelbaum Jr. on “Seinfeld” and on the unique “Star Trek” tv sequence, has died. He was 86.

Dynarski died on Feb. 27 at a rehabilitation middle in Studio Metropolis, his buddy, playwright Ernest Kearney introduced.

The actor starred within the 1997 “Seinfeld” episode “The English Affected person” because the son of Lloyd Bridges’ character. The pair reprised their roles in one other episode,“The Blood,” on the subsequent season.

Dynarski additionally labored on two Steven Spielberg movies, “Duel” and “Shut Encounters of the Third Sort” amongst a number of tv initiatives, together with “Star Trek,” “Batman” and “The X-Information.”

Kearney recounted in a weblog publish that Dynarski appeared to have a expertise for rubbing individuals the incorrect means.

“Spielberg acknowledged Dynarski’s skills and used him a second time in his sci-fi epic Shut Encounters of the Third Sort. In one of many movie’s greatest scenes, Dynarski performed the supervisor who sends Richard Dreyfuss to research the mysterious blackouts. And right here’s a great instance of Dynarski pissing off the incorrect individuals.

“He pissed off Spielberg. Pissed him off to the purpose the place, after its 1977 debut, Spielberg minimize Dynarski out of all of the movie’s subsequent releases. It wasn’t till the discharge of the 30th Anniversary Final Version that included the 1977 version that Dynarski’s efficiency could possibly be seen once more,” Kearney wrote.

The Brooklyn native had a small function in Steven Spielberg’s 1971 telefilm “Duel” as a truck driver in a restaurant and appeared in two episodes on the unique “Star Trek,” as soon as within the 1966 episode “Mudd’s Girls” because the miner Ben Childress and as Krodak in “The Mark of Gideon” in 1969.

Dynarski additionally starred as one of many Egghead’s henchmen within the 1960s Batman sequence and performed a personality who falls sufferer to a bat creature in an episode of “The X-Information” in 2000.

In 1979, he opened the Gene Dynarski Theatre close to Sundown Boulevard and Western Avenue in Los Angeles. Tom Hanks, Ed Harris and Elisabeth Shue additionally carried out reveals there earlier than it shut down within the mid-1990s.

Earlier than getting appearing jobs by way of casting director Lynn Stalmaster, Dynarski labored at a bowling alley and served within the U.S. Navy. He made his onscreen debut on an episode of “Ben Casey,” the ABC medical drama.

He’s survived by two daughters.