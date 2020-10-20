‘Seinfeld’ Cast Members to Reunite for Texas Democratic Party

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Larry David — the celebs and co-creator of “Seinfeld” — will reunite on Friday for a digital fundraiser for the Texas Democratic Party.

The occasion is billed as a “Fundraiser About One thing,” and the trio shall be speaking about their favourite “Seinfeld” episodes with host Seth Meyers.

“Texas is a battleground state, interval,” Louis-Dreyfus, Alexander and David mentioned in a joint assertion. “We knew that we had to reunite for one thing particular and the motion on the bottom for Texas Democrats up and down the poll is the right alternative to just do that. Texans are getting out to vote in droves and displaying the world that Texas has by no means been a pink state, it’s been a non-voting state. We couldn’t be extra thrilled to host a ‘fundraiser about one thing’ for a terrific group just like the Texas Democratic Party, who’re constructing the motion mandatory to flip Texas blue in 14 days.”

Reunion exhibits and desk reads of outdated scripts have turn out to be a serious a part of the Democratic Party’s fundraising push within the closing weeks of the marketing campaign.

Louis-Dreyfus participated in a “Veep” reunion for the Wisconsin Democratic Party on Oct. 4. She additionally hosted one night time of the nationwide celebration’s digital conference.

Different exhibits which have held or introduced reunion fundraisers embrace “Glad Days,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Hamilton,” “The West Wing,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and the movie “Moist Scorching American Summer time.”

The forged of “The Princess Bride” raised a reported $4.3 million with a script studying for the Wisconsin Democratic Party final month.

The forged of “The Avengers” — together with Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana — will be part of vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris for a fundraiser on Tuesday night.