‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Was Bribed to Leak Finale Secrets – Variety

Again within the ’90s, “Seinfeld” followers needed to understand how the sequence ended so badly that they resorted to bribery.

George Costanza actor Jason Alexander revealed that his publicist requested if he’d leak secrets and techniques concerning the sequence finale in change for cash.

Alexander nearly reunited along with his co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Tuesday to reminisce concerning the hit NBC present. The 2 recalled how partitions had been constructed across the Los Angeles set to forestall nosy photographers with a high-powered lens from snooping on the ultimate shoot.

“I bear in mind pondering at the moment, ‘Significantly? Who provides a s—?’” Louis-Dreyfus stated.

Alexander agreed, then went into the dialog he had along with his publicist.

“My very own publicist — I don’t know if this got here for you, too — my publicist was asking me if I used to be prepared to leak out some secrets and techniques for cash,” he stated. “And I went, ‘They’ll kill us!’ How are you going to try this?”

Louis-Dreyfus regarded shocked, then replied that she hoped Alexander fired the publicist. He joked, “No, I gave him a increase.”

The 2-part “Seinfeld” finale aired on Could 14, 1999, drawing in 76.three million viewers. The controversial ending ranks because the fourth most-viewed sequence finale ever, falling behind “M*A*S*H,” “Cheers” and “The Fugitive.”

“Seinfeld” and different reveals from the pre-digital age didn’t have to fear as a lot about episodes leaking on-line, however for a lot of fashionable reveals, like “Recreation of Thrones,” it’s a authentic drawback. The HBO fantasy sequence had a number of full episodes and plot particulars seem on the Web earlier than airing. To match, the equally controversial “Recreation of Thrones” finale had 19.three million viewers, a far cry from the “Seinfeld” numbers.

Watch the complete video with Alexander and Louis-Dreyfus under.