Seis Manos Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

An American adult cartoon streaming television series called Seis Manos Season 2 is available. Brad Graeber with lvaro designed it.

Three orphans who have received Chinese martial arts training are the centre of the story, which is set in the fictitious Mexican town of San Simon in the 1970s.

They work together with a police officer and an American DEA agent to get revenge on their mentor’s killer.

On October 3, 2019, the first season debuted. The second season of Seis Manos has fans tremendously thrilled, and they are eager to learn more about it.

Here are all the information about Seis Manos’ second season since we recognise your enthusiasm.

Seis Manos really is a Netflix anime set in the American 1970s. Seis Manos is an adult animated television series that was created by Brad Graeber and Lvaro Rodrguez and is now airing in the US.

The show, which combines a variety of elements including gangs, combat in the Far East, and magical spells into a wonderful production, made its Netflix debut on October 3, 2019.

His paintings, which were done in the atmosphere of a video game arcade, offered a fresh perspective on the animated world. On Seis Manos, Powerhouse Animation with Viz Productions worked together.

Powerhouse Animation previously animated the well-known Netflix cartoon Blood of Zeus.In actuality, the administrative and creative procedures for the two shows are very similar.

Seis Manos Season 2 Release Date

Unfortunately, it still remains unclear if Seis Manos will have a second season. Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required.

Additionally, the show’s production company has not yet given it the go-ahead in writing. However, the show’s producers have already hinted at possible plotlines for a second season and showed interest in it.

Seis Manos Season 2 Cast

The voices of Aislinn Derbez, Mike Colter, Jonny Cruz, Angélica Vale, Vic Chao, and Danny Trejo will appear in Seis Manos Season 2 if it is renewed.

Seis Manos Season 2 Trailer

Seis Manos Season 2 Plot

The show was not picked up by Netflix for an additional season. Since there aren’t many facts known about Seis Manos’ second season, we can only infer a few things about the plot.

However, we may anticipate that the tale will continue where it left off during the previous season in the following season.

The orphans’ rebellion and retaking among the town will be two of the most important uprisings of Seis Manos season 2. In Season 2, Balde’s madness will continue to display effects.

Larry, Brister’s boss, will keep working to deal with what Blade left behind. The last destination for Larry was the dojo. How long it will take to go back to the classroom in season 2 is uncertain, however.

It seems probable that Isabela and Jesus’ efforts to save Silencio will be successful. Garcia will keep working to revitalise the community. As Silencio wakes and finds he is at Lo’s Temple, the narrative twists.

Orphans will be a significant part of the competition during Seis Manos’ second season. The main geopolitical war will have the characters right in the middle of it. Every choice you make in the next season will matter greatly.

The resistance against Silencio will gain strength and significance. Season 2 will be greatly impacted by Silencio’s past decisions.

