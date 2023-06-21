Sekko Boys Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Actors and celebrities in the entertainment business have a staff member who assists and directs them in planning their daily schedule of work. Please remember that actors and celebrities are very human individuals for whom humans labour.

But it would be strange to conceive of him as a human piece of art for a sculpture. Four Greek statues have a female working for them as an assistant.

The greatest and most fascinating aspect is that, unlike other sculptures, these nations had spoken languages.

Miki Ishimoto, a girl who could only speak, had recently received her art degree from college and was appointed to help these four civilizations.

Miki’s life was immediately impacted by the four Greek statues the moment they arrived. The eager anticipation of anime fans for Sekko Boys Season 2 updates is purposeful.

So now for the much anticipated update. Finding anime programmes that don’t depict the typical tales of heroes against evil in various magical realms is rather unusual.

One of those series, titled Sekkou Boys, debuted in 2016 and is quite snarky and amusing. Since the concept of this programme is more akin to a satire and the cast is playing extremely strange characters, there was nothing heroic or magical about it.

Many anime lovers who were not used to such series discovered the project and fell in love with it.

As a result, when the last episode aired via the BS11 channel, viewers regularly inquired about the release date for Sekkou Boys season 2.

If the series’ creators decide to offer a new project, the release date for the next installment will probably be revealed shortly.

Its arrival would be pretty reasonable, therefore a new episode in the second installment premiere will likely broadcast soon and the Sekkou Boys’ tale will once again be included.

For the television anime Sekko Boys, which will premiere in January 2016, the key image and the first promotional video were recently uploaded.

This odd television show, which follows unpolished stone sculptures who attempt to become idols, may now be seen in action.

Sekko Boys Season 2 Release Date

2016 saw the premiere of Sekko Boys Season 1 on January 8 and it lasted until March 25. The first season of Seko Boys included 12 episodes, each of which lasted just 7 minutes.

Even though the show’s plot was original, viewers and popularity declined. The reason for the series’ poor performance on screen is its inconsistent comedy.

On IMDB, it has 6.1 ratings. This might be the cause of the delay in the release of Sekko Boys Season 2.

Since there has been no mention of Sekko Boys Season 2 for the past six years, this issue has been causing alarm among spectators.

Sekko Boys fans and admirers have been clamouring for information regarding Sekko Boys Season 2 among their followers.

When will Sekko Boys Season 2 be released? was the only question the audience specifically asked. This is a Sekko Boys Season 2 update.

Due to Sekko Boys’ prior performance, the creators and producers have yet to obtain a decision about its renewal.

However, there remained a slim chance that Sekko Boys Season 2 might be released since the show’s creators and producers had not yet decided to terminate it.

Sekko Boys Season 2 Cast

Miki Ishimoto Voiced by Shiho Kokido

Mira Hanayashiki Voiced by Yui Makino

Saint Giorgio Voiced by Tomokazu Sugita

Medici Voiced by Shinnosuke Tachibana

Hermes Voiced by Jun Fukuyama

Mars Voiced by Daisuke Ono

Hanzō Horibe Voiced by Takaya Kuroda

Kinue Yamashita Voiced by Rena Maeda

Hironori Yanagisawa Voiced by Takahiro Sakurai

AthenaVoiced by Akiko Kimura

Thousand Armed Kannon Voiced by Yū Kobayashi

Sekko Boys Season 2 Trailer

Sekko Boys Season 2 Plot

The anime Sekko Boys has a unique and original premise that is not shared by any other anime programmes. The first season of Sekko Boys has just seven minutes for each episode.

the 2016 season’s opening Many individuals were tired reading Sekko Boys because of its peculiar humour and regretted their time commitment.

Sekko Boys are viewed as ideals in the tale of four Greek nations since they can only speak and sing, which is why they are so revered and well-known among the populace.

The idea that four Greek civilizations can communicate yet are unable to act is really strange. There is still more to see in the narrative. Our story’s key character now appears:

After finishing her degree and landing the job at the perfect Palladium, the lady who had just graduated from college co-completed an undergraduate course in the arts.

She was tasked with helping the four Greek civilizations there—Saint George, Medici, Mars, and Hermes.

The girl was taken aback because, even though I knew she had to look after and help certain celebrities, I never imagined she also had to deal with the Greek cultures, that were constantly ready to bother her and make her cease talking.

She was obligated to perform since it was part of her work, therefore she was unable to shirk the duty. The story’s oddity and originality could amuse certain individuals, but it doesn’t have the same enormous success as other anime.

Miki Ishimoto, a girl she spent a lot of time studying at an art school and who often drew statues while there, finally developed a dislike for all sculptures, is the show’s main character.

But she was astonished to learn that the music scene’s celebrities are really gypsum sculptures after landing a job at a record company.

These characters are perfectly interchangeable with contemporary performers since they have identical star habits and smug dispositions.

The programme mocks all the vices in contemporary show industry that are so blatant nowadays.

