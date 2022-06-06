Selectivity 2022: with these websites you can find out the university entrance cut-off notes for EBAU

June 2022 is a really important month for all students in Spain, since the classic test of selectivity, or High School Assessment for University Access (EBAU). This will determine the career they will study in September, and the universities where they will begin a new training. But to be able to access two values ​​will be necessary: ​​the high school grade and EBAU grade.

While waiting for the final grade, the normal thing is consult the cut-off note of the different careers. This is the note of last person who accessed a specific career in the 2021/2022 academic year. That is why it gives an approximation of which universities you will be able to access when you have the final grade. To carry out this query, it is important to have access to all the qualifications at the national level and there are numerous web pages, such as the RTVE search engine, which is really specific and visually attractive.

Make the query on the RTVE website after selectivity

The public entity has this service that is essential for many students. Includes all universities in Spain, and the different headlines. At the beginning of this website you will be able to access a selection of headlines. This is ideal for those people who are very clear about the career, but want to see where it is offered and the grade in each of the universities.





Also in this case the option of choose the provinces or universities. This is something that can be aimed at those people who cannot leave their province or want to have a university in their main choice. In this way, they will be seen all the degrees offered in that geographical location with the maximum and minimum cut-off mark. It is also important to have the trend that has been followed in recent years with the grade and the seats. It will depend on this last figure whether or not you can access the degree.

But in the event that you are not clear at all, you can simply with the slider at the top from the web choose the note you have. This will show you only the degrees that you could end up accessing and the universities that will end up admitting you.

Other websites to know the cut-off mark of degrees

Beyond the RTVE website, you can also find the search engine made available to students by the Ministry of Education. This does not have a very attractive aesthetic, but through a large map you can choose the community where you want to study and also the branch of the degree. In this case, the table that is generated will be able to show much more complete information where the price per credit is integrated, giving you an idea of ​​how much it will cost you to access the university.





But without a doubt, one of the best pages that can also be found with precise information is the one at notadecorte.es. In this case, you will simply have to write the name of the degree and the community/province where you study it. But if you do not have a preference, you will simply choose the section All Spain.





Lastly, the El País website also integrates a search engine widely used by all students. It has the possibility of choose double degrees and have access to all universities in Spain. Without a doubt, it is an ideal option to be able to access relevant data on all degrees. You will be able to apply different filters to have access to the ideal career for you in terms of custom branch, and also location.