‘Selena + Chef’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO Max (TV News Roundup)

HBO Max announced that Selena Gomez’s cooking show “Selena + Chef” has been renewed for Season 3.

New episodes of the series, in which Gomez teams up with all-star chefs to whip up delicious dishes while raising money for charity, will premiere later this year.

“Selena + Chef” is executive produced by Gomez for July Moon Productions along with executive producers Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Leah Hariton and Melissa Stokes.

Also in today’s TV news roundup…

DATES

Netflix announced that the new limited series “Halston” will premiere on May 14. In the series from Daniel Minahan, Ewan McGregor stars as legendary fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick as he builds a worldwide fashion empire in 1970s and ’80s New York until he must fight for control of his own name. “Halston” also stars Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti, Bill Pullman as David Mahoney, Gian Franco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo, David Pittu as Joe Eula, Sullivan Jones as Ed Austin, Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher, Kelly Bishop as Eleanor Lambert and Vera Farmiga as Adele. The series is executive produced by McGregor; Minahan, who also directs; Ryan Murphy; Ian Brennan; Alexis Martin Woodall; Eric Kovtun; Sharr White; Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler. View the Warhol-inspired polaroids featuring the cast below.

FIRST LOOKS

The season finale of “Vice” will air April 25 on Showtime, and Variety has obtained an exclusive clip from the episode titled “Shadow War & God & Country.” It follows Suroosh Alvi investigating the fight for the heart of the Middle East and Alzo Slade traveling throughout the Bible Belt to see how the evangelical community is faring in a post-Trump America. In the clip below, Slade interviews a pastor about his perspective on racism.

LATE NIGHT

Anna Kendrick, Wayne Federman and Masked Wolf will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”