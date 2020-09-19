Selena Gomez Asks Facebook Execs to Stop the Spread of Misinformation

On Friday evening, Selena Gomez requested Facebook executives to take motion in opposition to the unfold of misinformation and racism on its social media platforms.

“It’s been some time since we sat down. We’ve got a major problem. Facebook and Instagram are getting used to unfold hate, misinformation, racism and bigotry,” the singer wrote in a personal message to chief government officer Mark Zuckerberg and chief working officer Sheryl Sandberg. “I’m calling you each to assist cease this. Please shut down teams and customers targeted on spreading hate speech violence and misinformation. Our future is dependent upon it.”

Gomez, who has 193 million followers on Facebook-owned Instagram and greater than 77 million on Facebook, shared a screenshot of her non-public message on her Instagram story, initiating a public dialog on the platform’s unfold of misinformation, hate speech and racism.

With the upcoming presidential election, Gomez urged Facebook’s leaders to take motion. “That is an election yr. We can not afford to have misinformation about voting,” she continued. “There has to be fact-checking and accountability. Hope to hear again from you ASAP.”

The multi-hyphenate artist’s name to motion follows the “Stop Hate for Revenue” marketing campaign, began by a coalition of U.S.-based civil rights teams in June, to cease operating adverts that would misinform the public. Stars together with Kim Kardashian, Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington, Sacha Baron Cohen, Mark Ruffalo, Dwyane Wade and Katy Perry blacked out their social media feeds for 24 hours on Tuesday to protest in opposition to the unfold of misinformation and hate speech on the platforms forward of the U.S. presidential election.