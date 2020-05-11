Selena Gomez, Cardi B Join Facebook Livestream – Variety

Facebook has bumped up the star wattage for this week’s livestreaming “#Commencement2020” digital graduation festivities.

The social big introduced greater than 70 stars — together with Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Usher, Matthew McConaughey and TikTok influencer Dixie D’Amelio — might be becoming a member of its “#Commencement2020: Facebook and Instagram Rejoice the Class of 2020,” a multihour livestreaming occasion on Might 15 beginning at 11 a.m. PT.

Facebook’s “#Commencement 2020” might be co-hosted by Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak (of NBC’s “The Workplace”). As beforehand introduced, the occasion will function a graduation tackle from Oprah Winfrey and a efficiency by Miley Cyrus of “The Climb.” As well as, the Might 15 occasion will embody an introduction by Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, together with remarks from Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Biles.

The super-sized Facebook and Instagram occasion for 2020’s graduating seniors is considered one of a number of digital graduation celebrations taking place this 12 months amid COVID-19 quarantines. Others embody YouTube’s “Expensive Class of 2020,” which can function former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, alongside Ok-pop superstars BTS, Woman Gaga and extra.

Facebook has now unveiled an enormous roster of Hollywood, music, sports activities and web stars, in a bid to attract a giant crowd of grads and well-wishers.

The lineup contains: AdamRayOkay (as Rosa), Amy Schumer, Andy Cohen, AnnaSophia Robb, Antoni Porowski, Ashley Graham, Becky Lynch, Bailey Sok, Bobby Berk, Bretman Rock, Cardi B, Charles Melton, Chiney Ogwumike, Chris Paul, Chrissy Metz, Sesame Road’s Cookie Monster and Grover, Daddy Yankee, Damian Lillard, David Dobrik, David Oyelowo, Desus & Mero, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Dixie D’Amelio, DJ Khaled, Drew McIntyre, Dude Good, Emily Ratajkowski, Gloria Estefan, Gordon Ramsay, Hailee Steinfeld, Huda and Mona Kattan, Iliza Shlesinger, Jess and Gabriel Conte, J.J. Watt, Jonathan Van Ness, John Mayer, Joshua Bassett, Julian Edelman, Kandi Burruss, Karamo Brown, Kofi Kingston, Kristen Bell, La La Anthony, Lacy Evans, Lana Condor, Lisa Leslie, Lisa Vanderpump, Lizzy Greene, Luis Fonsi, Luke Bryan, Marlee Matlin, Marshmello, Matthew McConaughey, Milo Ventimiglia, Nick Kroll, Olivia Rodrigo, Ronny Chieng, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Selena Gomez, Sterling Ok. Brown, Steve Aoki, Sofia Carson, Sofia Wylie, Steve Harvey, The Miz, Tim Tebow, Tori Kelly, Usher, Whitney Cummings, Wilmer Valderrama, Winnie Harlow and Yara Shahidi.

The streaming occasion might be accessible on Facebook Watch and fb.com/facebookapp. Highlights and different content material from “#Commencement2020” might be posted to the @instagram account and on contributors’ social accounts.

“Commencement2020: Facebook and Instagram Rejoice the Class of 2020” is produced by Industrial Media’s B17 Leisure, with B17’s Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher serving as govt producers and Jane Mun as showrunner and govt producer.

Facebook has a number of different options and sources for this 12 months’s graduates, with extra data at classof2020.fb.com. The corporate is letting customers throw digital commencement ceremonies by way of Facebook Dwell; faucet into AR results like embody commencement speech filters with customizable tassels and college-themed stoles for the Facebook app, Instagram, and Messenger; stickers and profile frames accessible in widespread college colours; and a curated checklist of songs for the commencement moments folks share to their tales.

Amongst Facebook’s different 2020 commencement programming, on Friday, Might 15, it’s going to debut “Expensive Grads, Love Teams,” a movie directed by Chris Wilcha, for which neighborhood members from Facebook Teams are invited to share congrats with the Class of 2020.

Different occasions deliberate for Facebook and Instagram this week main as much as the Might 15 livestream: