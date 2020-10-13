Selena Gomez in Talks to Star in Psychological Thriller ‘Dollhouse’

Selena Gomez is eyeing a starring function in “Dollhouse,” a horror film set in New York Metropolis’s elite trend scene. She’s going to produce the movie, together with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps. STXfilms has world rights for “Dollhouse.”

The film, described as a psychological thriller in the spirit of “Black Swan,” is on the lookout for a director. Newcomer Michael Paisley wrote the screenplay.

“Selena’s involvement is an thrilling course for this undertaking. She is supremely gifted as each a star and a producer,” stated STXfilms Movement Image Group chairman Adam Fogelson. “Teaming Selena with Shawn and Dan’s experience in the horror-thriller style will elevate ‘Dollhouse’ and we couldn’t be extra thrilled by the way in which that is being developed.”

Patricia Braga of STX will oversee the undertaking with 21 Laps’ Emily Morris.

Gomez in latest years has been getting extra concerned behind the digital camera. She was upped to govt producer on “Lodge Transylvania 4,” the subsequent entry in Sony’s animated franchise, and likewise govt produced the well-reviewed romantic comedy “Damaged Hearts Gallery.” Gomez is presently starring in “Selena+Chef,” a quarantine cooking present on HBO Max. Up subsequent, she’s going to seem reverse Steve Martin and Martin Quick in Hulu’s “Solely Murders in the Constructing.” Her different producing credit embody Netflix’s “13 Causes Why” and the documentary “Dwelling Undocumented.”

21 Laps lately bought the horror spec “Mom Land” to Lionsgate and “My Spouse & I Purchased a Ranch,” based mostly on the Reddit No Sleep article, to Netflix. The corporate lately rebooted “Unsolved Mysteries” on Netflix.

Gomez is repped by WME, Lighthouse Administration + Media and Ziffren Brittenham. WME and Ziffren/Brittenham rep 21 Laps.