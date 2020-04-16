Selena Gomez Is Suing A Mobile Game For Stealing Her Likeness

Actress and singer Selena Gomez has filed a $10 million lawsuit in opposition to the Chinese language language constructing company Guangzhou Feidong Instrument Period Co. and MutantBox Interactive Restricted for his or her cell sport, Clothes Endlessly – Styling Recreation, for stealing her likeness.

The entire premise of the game is that the participant is occurring digital shopping for groceries sprees with celebrities, nonetheless at least one of many essential celebrities featured throughout the sport didn’t in actuality give permission for his or her public image to be used.

Gomez isn’t the one well-known individual you’ll go shopping with, with the Apple App Retailer net web page touting that players can “Engage with most likely probably the most gorgeous fashions and celebrities; the likes of Kardashian, Gigi, Beyonce, Taylor, and further may be shedding by way of and requesting YOUR sort advice!”

