Selena Gomez Joins Steve Martin, Martin Short in Hulu Comedy

Selena Gomez has signed on star and govt produce alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in the upcoming Hulu comedy collection “Solely Murders in the Constructing.”

The collection, which was first introduced in January on the Tv Critics Affiliation winter press tour, follows three strangers (Martin, Short, and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and instantly discover themselves wrapped up in one.

The position will mark Gomez’s first common tv position since her time on the Disney Channel collection “Wizards of Waverly Place.” Along with her profitable music profession, Gomez has starred in movies equivalent to “Spring Breakers,” “Monte Carlo,” the animated “Resort Transylvania” franchise, and “The Fundamentals of Caring.” She was additionally an govt producer on the Netflix drama collection “13 Causes Why” and can star in and govt produce the HBO Max cooking present “Selena + Chef.”

She is repped by WME, Lighthouse Administration & Media, and Ziffren Brittenham.

“Solely Murders in the Constructing” hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Martin and Hoffman will govt produce together with Short, Gomez, “That is Us” creator Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal. 20th Century Fox Tv will produce.

Hulu has discovered success in the true crime style in the previous, although admittedly not in comedy type. The streamer beforehand aired the Emmy-winning restricted collection “The Act” starring Patricia Arquette and Joey King. It was additionally introduced Friday that Hulu was prepping a collection primarily based on the Michelle Carter texting suicide case with Elle Fanning hooked up to play Carter.