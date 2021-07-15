Selena Gomez Recreates Divya Khosla Kumar’s Sitara Pose

Selena Gomez Recreates Divya Khosla Kumar’s Pose And The Web Is Going Loopy About It..

The long-lasting Sitara pose from the Tremendous Duper hit Divya Khosla Kumar’s “Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi” had grow to be a viral sensation in a single day. Folks on social media have been observed posing with the similar and the use of the track as a base. From weddings to occasions, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi broke all data and was once as soon as once more a a success praise to Divya’s cap.

Now, a mile forward, global icon Selena Gomez has been observed wearing the similar Sitara pose and the web fandom has long past loopy with comparability posts. When a personality like Selena Gomez copies you, you realize it’s a large deal. Stick with it Divya!