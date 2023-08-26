Selena Gomez’s New Dance Song, Single Soon Is A Celebration Of Her Decision To Go It Alone:

Good morning, hello, and how are you? Selena Gomez released the video for “Single Soon,” as well as it’s everything you hoped it to be as well as more.

Especially if you wished it to appear as a fun summer song with Selena living her finest single life within a sparkly pink dress, which lovers didn’t waste any time trying to find and found at Revolve.

There has been some debate about who made Selena’s dress, but both Billboard as well as the fan account @styleforselenagomez agree that she’s carrying the Fringe Mini Dress from 8 Other Reasons, which usually sells for $294 at Revolve yet is currently upon sale for $177.

Within the music video for her latest single, “Single Soon,” the pop star borrows a page, or rather a Post-it note, from one of Carrie’s much-maligned ex-boyfriends from Sex and the City.

She Uses The Same Method Berger Did For Terminating A Relationship:

In a famous scene from the sixth season of the HBO show, the nervous writer Berger splits up with Carrie by leaving her a note that says, “I’m sorry. I can’t do it. Don’t be mad at me.”

At the start of Gomez’s movie, she uses the exact same words as Berger to describe the same way to end a romance. “Should I make the call? Should I slip a note into his coat’s pocket?”

Before deciding on the tiny yellow death sentence, Gomez sings. She then goes out with her friends for a night upon the town, enjoying her love freedom.

Gomez Had Already Given Hints About The Song Upon Social Media By Posting Clips From Sex And The City:

Berger’s sloppy way of breaking up with his girlfriend caused a lot of trouble for the Sex and the City protagonists, who attacked and studied the move over and over again in an episode called “The Post-it Always Sticks Twice.”

Gomez had already used music from Sex and the City to tease the song upon social media. Within an Instagram post, she pretends to answer the phone and lip-syncs “Hello?” from Samantha.

“It’s over,” says the mystery caller. I let my wife know. Gomez or Samantha answers in a cheeky way, “Who is this?” Cattrall given Gomez her approval for the return on social media by writing, “I accept this message.”

Gomez Also Gets A Pair Of Pink Silver Platform Shoes By Versace:

Later, the singer changes into a pink dress with crystals, and she wears a pink Victoria’s Secret Wicked unlined lace balconette bra under it.

Within another shot, Gomez puts on a pair of glittery pink platform shoes by Versace before she goes to a party. The interaction was a great way for both Gomez and Cattrall to promote themselves.

The singer gets to tease her new song, and Cattrall got to talk about her most famous part before her highly anticipated turn in the season 2 end of And Just Like That.

Gomez Can Also Be Seen On The Third Installment Of Only Murders In The Building Which Is Currently Airing:

Gomez is also within the third installment of Only Murders within the Building, which is currently airing. In the new season, Gomez’s Fundamentals of Caring co-star Paul Rudd and movie great Meryl Streep also appear.

Steve Martin and Martin Short are regulars on the show. And Just Like That, on the other hand, was just picked up for the third installment.

“Single Soon” is the first new song Gomez has put out in almost a year. The actress has been busy alongside the third installment of her Hulu hit show “Only Murders within the Building” as well as her Rare Beauty line.