‘Selena: The Collection’ Trailer Sets Netflix Release Date

“Selena: The Collection,” a biographical drama in regards to the beloved Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, is about to launch on Netflix this December.

“The Strolling Lifeless” star Christian Serratos will play the late singer, who was shot and killed on March 31, 1995, simply days earlier than her twenty fourth birthday. The Netflix collection will depict her childhood and fast rise to fame, along with the troublesome decisions she and her household should make to additional her music profession.

Netflix launched a teaser trailer for “Selena: The Collection” on Tuesday morning, asserting its premiere on the streaming platform on Dec. 4.

The black-and-white teaser reveals Selena on stage singing the tune “Como La Flor,” with narration from her father Abraham Quintanilla (Ricardo Chavira) taking part in within the background.

“Do you belief your father? If you happen to preserve training, it’s all gonna repay. Simply watch,” he says. “And after I see you on that stage, I nonetheless the six-year-old woman singing in our yard.”

Fellow forged members are Madison Taylor Baez as a younger Selena, Seidy Lopez as her mom Marcella Quintanilla, Gabriel Cavarria as her brother A.B. Quintanilla and Noemi Gonzalez as her sister Suzette Quintanilla. The remainder of the forged consists of Julio Macias, Jesse Posey, Hunter Reese Pena, Carlos Alfredo Jr., Paul Rodriguez, Erika Buenfil, David Fernandez Jr. and extra.

Selena has been known as some of the well-known Mexican American entertainers of all time and is called the Queen of Tejano music. Her album “Selena Stay!” gained a Grammy in 1994, and her posthumous album “Dreaming of You” debuted on prime of the Billboard 200 chart, making her the primary Latin artist to take action. In 1997, Jennifer Lopez performed the singer within the biographical drama movie “Selena,” her breakout position.

“Selena will at all times have a long-lasting place in music historical past and we really feel nice duty to do justice to her reminiscence,” stated Suzette Quintanilla when the collection was first introduced in late 2018. “With this collection, viewers will lastly get the complete historical past of Selena, our household, and the impression she has had on all of our lives. We’re excited to accomplice with Campanario and Netflix to offer followers a never-before-seen glimpse at our story and spotlight why Selena will stay a legend for generations to return.”