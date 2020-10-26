‘Selena: The Collection’ Unveils First Trailer

Netflix has debuted the primary trailer for its upcoming biographical drama “Selena: The Collection,” concerning the beloved Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, set to launch Dec. 4.

Christian Serratos (“The Strolling Lifeless”) will play the late artist, whereas Madison Taylor Baez will play a younger Selena. Produced by Campanario Leisure and created by Moisés Zamora, the sequence options Seidy Lopez as her mom, Marcella Samora; Ricardo Chavira as her father, Abraham Quintanilla; Gabriel Chavarria as her brother, A.B. Quintanilla; and Noemi Gonzalez as her sister, Suzette Quintanilla.

The sequence chronicles the famend Mexican American singer’s childhood and fast rise to fame amid private sacrifices and challenges. Netflix beforehand revealed a black-and-white teaser trailer, which depicts Selena performing her basic “Como La Flor” on stage, with a voiceover from her father, who says, “Do you belief your father? In case you maintain working towards, it’s all gonna repay. Simply watch. And once I see you on that stage, I nonetheless the 6-year-old woman singing in our yard.”

Selena, remembered because the Queen of Tejano music, was shot and killed on March 31, 1995, at 23 years previous. Her album “Selena Reside!” received a Grammy in 1994, and her posthumous album “Dreaming of You” debuted on prime of the Billboard 200 chart, making her the primary Latin artist to take action. In her 1997 breakout function, Jennifer Lopez portrayed the singer within the biographical drama movie “Selena.”

When the sequence was introduced in late 2018, Suzette Quintanilla stated, “Selena will at all times have a long-lasting place in music historical past and we really feel nice duty to do justice to her reminiscence. With this sequence, viewers will lastly get the complete historical past of Selena, our household, and the influence she has had on all of our lives. We’re excited to associate with Campanario and Netflix to provide followers a never-before-seen glimpse at our story and spotlight why Selena will stay a legend for generations to come back.”

Julio Macias, Jesse Posey, Hunter Reese Pena, Carlos Alfredo Jr., Paul Rodriguez, Erika Buenfil and David Fernandez Jr., may also seem within the sequence.

Watch the trailer under.