Self Made review: Netflix series does justice to the extraordinary story of Madam CJ Walker

Madam CJ Walker is a really fascinating determine by any measure. This can be a girl who managed to accumulate a major quantity of wealth in a time when black ladies have been discriminated towards primarily based on each their intercourse and race – and he or she did all of it on her personal. Fortunately, in ‘Self Made: Impressed by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker’, Netflix has completed her story justice and given us a lovely, entertaining four-part miniseries that explores her rise to success.

Produced by and starring Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Octavia Spencer, the series follows Madam C.J. Walker from her humble beginnings as a washerwoman named Sarah Breedlove to her place as the founder and boss of one of the largest hair care and beauty firms in the USA – in addition to America’s first feminine self-made millionaire. The series relies on the e book, On Her Personal Floor, written by Walker’s great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles.

Weaving via fantastical interludes to bolster every episode’s plot and provides us a dose of color and kinetic vitality, the miniseries tells an entertaining rags-to-riches story that explores themes of racism, sexism and preventing for one’s place.

Whereas some could take into account hair care a “frivolous” endeavour (as Walker herself is informed by a group chief), the series efficiently demonstrates that it’s not simply hair. I can attest to this. Black ladies’s hair has too usually been the supply of controversy and envy. The opening monologue is especially highly effective, setting out an essential reality: hair is an integral half of the black group, it’s how we see ourselves and need others to see us, and it’s how we talk and inform our historical past.

After all, Octavia Spencer offers a standout efficiency. She takes us on a plausible journey from a crushed down girl, to one who comes up towards partitions established by those that would discriminate towards her primarily based on her intercourse or race – and he or she runs proper via them. Even betrayals from these shut to her received’t cease her from reaching her dream.

Spencer portrays Walker’s preliminary lack of self-confidence, her need to be one thing extra, her grief and the monumental power that’s at the core of this character with ease; she can also be completely plausible as a personality with the present to share her story, a expertise which attracts black ladies in to purchase her merchandise and assist her enterprise.

Walker was a girl who wouldn’t let something stand in the method of her desires. Studying that these desires included not solely gaining cash however uplifting ladies made me respect her extra. For Walker, it was not nearly hair; it was a method to make black ladies really feel lovely, and it was a vocation for black ladies to earn their very own cash and enhance their standing and all the time stay impartial.

Following alongside on her journey is friend-turned-rival Addie Munroe, performed by Carmen Ejogo. Ejogo offers the character a misleading sweetness that hides a crafty nature; in truth, she is the polar reverse of Walker, and desires to tear different black ladies down quite than lifting them up.

The series makes the proper resolution, in my view, not to gloss over the controversial difficulty of colourism in the black group. Gentle-skinned with lengthy straight hair, Munroe is taken into account the epitome of magnificence and doesn’t see the darker-skinned Walker as an sufficient individual to promote her hair care merchandise – the snub that prompts Walker to strike out on her personal.

“Everyone desires a light-weight, vibrant gal with silky hair,” Walker tells her daughter in the third episode. Even her husband helps that concept when he develops an advert for her merchandise that includes a light-skinned girl who is meant to be the black model of the ‘Gibson Woman’. Walker echos what rather a lot of darker-skinned ladies have thought, which is that they’ve to work more durable and be smarter than Munroe and the different light-skinned ladies who seemingly have it simpler.

Speaking of Walker’s husband, Blair Underwood offers a superb efficiency as Charles James Walker – bringing heat, seething anger and uncertainty to a personality trapped between his real love for his spouse and his jealousy about her success, which simmers into a sense of emasculation.

The forged is rounded out by Tiffany Haddish, principally stepping out of her comedic field to play Madam C.J. Walker’s daughter Lelia. Although Haddish is sufficient in the function, it’s onerous for me to droop disbelief that they’re mom and daughter when the actors are solely separated by seven years in age. (In actual life, Walker had Leila when she was round 18.) Nevertheless, as a black queer girl, I did discover myself invested in the queer storyline involving Lelia – and I received’t say any extra for concern of freely giving spoilers!

Although the story of Madam C.J. Walker has been featured in biographies and documentaries, this miniseries offers a refreshing have a look at the legendary girl. With sturdy performances from the forged, the story attracts you in and leaves you questioning what’s going to occur subsequent, even if you happen to’ve learn your historical past books and in the end know the way it will finish.

Simply in time for Girls’s Historical past Month, Self Made offers us the story of a girl who succeeded towards all odds – and it’s significantly nice to see Netflix telling a story about black historical past that transcend the slavery narratives which might be fashionable sources for movie and tv.

Self Made is accessible on Netflix from Friday 20th March 2020