Self pass from behind and strip assist: a play by Campazzo was chosen among the best of the year by the NBA

A play by Campazzo was chosen among the best of the year in the NBA

Facundo Campazzo enjoy your vacation while waiting to find out what will happen to your future. It is that after having almost no minutes in the second part of the season of the NBAit is almost a fact that it will not continue in the Denver Nuggetsthe team that gave him the chance to show himself in the best basketball in the world.

Despite that, and while there is still more than a month (July 1) left for free agency to be activated – the point guard finished his two-year contract with the Colorado franchise – the league announced who they are the candidates for the best plays of the 2021-2022 season and the Cordovan is the protagonist of one of the individual actions that applied for the competition.

in the category “best management”, which highlights the control of the ball, the NBA chose a personal play that showed all the conditions of the former Real Madrid to dribble and assist. On January 1 of this year, Campazzo broke his points record in Denver’s win over the Houston Rockets. In the victory of his team by 124-111, the base contributed 22 points in the 34 minutes on the court he was.

Against that backdrop, the play fans can vote on to win the award came with less than two minutes remaining in the first half. With the advantage for the visit (70-51), Do with led the Nuggets attack and under pressure from Kevin Porter Jr, he made a pass behind his back to leave his rival on the road. Immediately afterwards, he penetrated towards the hoop and, when a defenseman tried to take the ball from him, made a belt assist for Aaron Gordonwho converted two points with a layup.

Will Campazzo continue in the NBA? It is his great objective and he has what to do it with

Beyond achieving his maximum points in the best basketball league in the world that day, Campazzo also contributed in other aspects of the game. He was effective in his shooting percentages (4-6 doubles, 3-5 triples and 5-5 free throws) and also collaborated with 12 assists, 5 steals, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks.

In addition to the great goal pass from the Argentine point guard, the other players who are candidates for the award for their handling of the ball are Trae Young, figure of the Atlanta Hawks; one of the revelations of the Golden State Warriors, Jordan Poole; Charlotte Hornets scorer Terry Rozier and the Brooklyn Nets star, Kevin Durant.

Beyond choosing this category, the NBA offered several more so that fans can be the judges who highlight the most outstanding actions of the season. The others are: best dunk, best assist, game-winning buzzer shot, fan favorite moment, viral moment of the year, standout photo and standout outfit.

“The balance in these two seasons is positive or I try to make it positive. There’s a lot to work on I hope I can stay there and I’m going to do everything possible to stay in the NBA. We have to wait until July 1 to see what options there are ”, stated Campazzo a few weeks ago when he took stock of his year. Now, it only remains to wait to find out where his career will continue and also to see if the public votes for his great individual action that captivated everyone at the beginning of 2022.

Campazzo with Gordon, protagonists of one of the best plays of the year for the NBA (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

KEEP READING:

The 10 myths and truths of Winning Time, the furious series that tells how the winning dynasty of Magic Johnson’s Lakers was created

Details of his future in the NBA, the National Team and what is the special technique that he trains in Córdoba: 7 phrases by Facundo Campazzo