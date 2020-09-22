“Selfmade Love Story” Ratings Rise For 2nd Episode

KBS 2TV’s newest drama “Selfmade Love Story” is already successful with viewers!

On September 20, after premiering to a robust begin the evening earlier than, the brand new weekend drama starring Jin Ki Joo, Lee Jang Woo, WJSN‘s Bona, and extra loved a big rise in viewership for its second episode. In line with Nielsen Korea, the second broadcast of “Selfmade Love Story” scored common nationwide rankings of 22.2 p.c and 24.9 p.c for its two components.

In the meantime, tvN’s “Forest of Secrets and techniques 2” scored a mean nationwide score of seven.5 p.c and a peak of 8.1 p.c, taking first place in its time slot throughout all cable channels. Among the many key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, the drama scored a mean score of 4.Four p.c and a peak of 4.7 p.c for the evening.

OCN’s “Lacking: The Different Facet” didn’t air this weekend, as a consequence of a delay in manufacturing attributable to a brief halt in filming final month to stop the unfold of COVID-19. The drama will resume airing as ordinary on September 26 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

