“Selfmade Love Story” Ratings Soar Past 30 P.c; “The Uncanny Counter” Rises For 2nd Episode

KBS 2TV’s “Selfmade Love Story” stays as standard as ever!

On November 29, viewership scores for the hit weekend drama broke previous the 30 % mark for the second time. In line with Nielsen Korea, the newest episode of “Selfmade Love Story” scored common nationwide scores of 29.4 % and 31.8 %, marking a big improve from the evening earlier than and falling simply wanting the drama’s all time-high of 31.9 % from final Sunday.

In the meantime, OCN’s new superhero drama “The Uncanny Counter” loved an increase in viewership for its second episode, which scored a mean score of 4.4 % and a peak of 4.8 % nationwide.

TV Chosun’s “The Goddess of Revenge” remained comparatively steady with a mean nationwide score of three.4 % and a peak of three.8 %, whereas tvN’s “Begin-Up” noticed a slight rise for a mean nationwide score of 5.3 % and a peak of 5.6 %.

Which of those weekend dramas are you watching? Tell us within the feedback under!

Watch “Selfmade Love Story” with English subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…and “The Goddess of Revenge” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4)