“Sell Your Haunted House” And “Law School” Stay Steady In Ratings As “Mouse” Sees Slight Drop

The ratings among Wednesday-Thursday night dramas saw very little change this week.

According to Nielsen Korea, the April 22 episode of KBS’s “Sell Your Haunted House” recorded average nationwide ratings of 3.7 and 5.3 percent. This is similar to the April 21 episode, which recorded 3.7 and 5.9 percent, which was itself similar to last week‘s ratings of 3.7 and 5.6 percent.

The April 22 episode of JTBC’s “Law School” recorded 4.318 percent, similar to the April 21 episode, which recorded 4.338 percent. This was a small improvement over last week’s 4.112 percent.

On MBC, “Oh My Ladylord” recorded ratings of 1.6 and 1.2 percent on April 22, and ratings of 1.3 and 1.5 percent on April 21.

On tvN, “Mouse” recorded ratings of 4.901 percent on April 22, and 4.964 percent on April 21, a slight drop compared to last week’s ratings.

