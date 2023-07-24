Selling Sunset Season 7 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Although it’s hard to imagine, our favourite property salespeople are currently on our electronic devices for more than six seasons.

And it doesn’t seem like it will stop any time soon with additional brokers joining company Oppenheim Group and loads of never-ending turmoil.

Selling Sunset Season 6 is without a doubt a success. Fans are eagerly anticipating the next season featuring drama, glamour, and opulent houses.

One of the sixth season’s entrants isn’t a real estate agent. Marie-Lou Nurk, who appeared on the episode as Jason Oppenheim’s girlfriend, goes by that name.

She seems to still be active with Selling Sunset despite the fact that the pair is no longer together. She even just disclosed in an interview how the series will return much sooner than anticipated.

The sixth season of Selling Sunset has premiered on Netflix, and the new season has undoubtedly provided viewers with plenty of drama, from Nicole Young and Chrishell Stause’s rivalry to Chelsea Lazkani’s problems with newbie Bre Tiesi.

You’ll be glad to learn that the popular real estate show has been revived for a second season if you’ve previously binge-watched all 11 episodes.

There will certainly be drama for the cast, if the peek at the conclusion of Selling Sunset season 6 is any indication.

Seasons 6 and 7 was formally announced while living in June 2022, with Stause herself announcing the information on Instagram.

But who will return to Selling Sunset, as well as what can Netflix users anticipate from season 7? Find out by reading on.

The absence of founding cast member Christine Quinn forced the most recent episode of the series to discover a new centre of balance, but the rest of the Selling Sunset team did their best to keep the tension on high throughout the season.

To offer fans a preview of what to anticipate from the future season, a supercut of scenes in Selling Sunset season 7 was presented at the very end of the season’s last episode.

The teaser, which included several difficult scenes, was a drama-filled montage about the Oppenheim Group agents, clearly illustrating the new social structure in the business.

Heather Rae El Moussa, who stated she could be experiencing a health crisis at the conclusion of Selling Sunset season 6, probably won’t appear as much because of her large pregnancy, although Amanza Smith seems to have somewhat of a presence in the teaser.

Selling Sunset Season 7 Release Date

The actual release date for the much awaited Season 7 of Netflix has not yet been revealed, so we must wait in suspense.

But rest assured that the filming is going well and with excitement. Netflix often offers a respectable pause between seasons, despite the fact they are filmed concurrently.

Given that there are still a few months left in the year, it seems logical to aim for an announcement by the end of the year of 2023.

As the rich world of luxurious real estate and fascinating intrigue develop, viewers can expect another exciting episode.

Please check back often for changes as we excitedly anticipate the release of the next season of Selling Sunset, ready to indulge in the opulent houses and intricate human interactions that have captivated us from the first episode.

Selling Sunset Season 7 Cast

Jason Oppenheim

Brett Oppenheim

Heather El Moussa

Mary Fitzgerald

Chrishell Stause

Amanza Smith

Emma Hernan

Chelsea Lazkani

Bre Tiesi

Nicole Young

Selling Sunset Season 7 Trailer

Selling Sunset Season 7 Plot

It goes without saying that there will be more lovely homes to see and a ton more transactions that will undoubtedly net the group some serious cash. But in addition to that, more drama is likely, particularly between Chrishell and Nicole.

Nearly everyone, including Mary, is at their breaking point. Additionally, Heather may give birth to her kid in the next season, but according to an interview she gave to Adrienne Bailon with Keltie Knight for E! News back in March, her role on the program may be at least somewhat jeopardised.

“Season 6 will soon be available. I don’t believe they’ve released the broadcast date, but soon you guys will learn,” she stated while adding that “season 7 is now shooting, but I’ve been off due to pregnancy and I’ve been thrilled to come back to work, but so far I haven’t been called back.”

After sparring all season, Bre and Chelsea appear to be at a standstill. After escalating into serious accusations and a drug test, Chrishell and Nicole look to be headed for a judicial fight, while Stause and Mary Fitzgerald’s relationship appears irreparably damaged.

It seems like Chrishell is really contemplating taking time off to accompany her boyfriend, G Flip, during their Australian tour since she no longer has any friends in Mary or Jason.

The trailer for Selling Sunset season 7 renders it apparent that there’s unfinished business beyond opulent residences and a few high-end clothing.

Nicole says she believes Stause “gets away with murder,” adding later that “someone has a plan for taking me down, in the most dirty manner possible,” while images of Chrishell and Emma taking photographs while holding a leash play in the background.

The teaser ends with Nicole accusing Chrishell of uttering “horrific things” about her, to which Chrishell responds, “Everything I write about you is true.” Nicole and Chrishell then argue.

Nicole Young with Chrishell Stause, two new agents, fight often in Season 6. Young decided to obtain a drug test right away to show that she hadn’t used any illicit substances after Stause implied that she had when the group was visiting Palm Springs.

She was also shown seeking legal advice, indicating that in season 7, her dispute with Stause would be pursued further.

Stause implied that Young’s actions were just intended to draw attention to himself during a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, adding, “It’s an old playbook. I’ve witnessed it before.

I’ve already dealt with it. You’re coming at me, but it didn’t work, so now you’re the one who will pretend to be the victim of bullying. Fans will simply have to allow and watch how the season 7 narrative plays out.

Season 6 did not see an end to the ongoing conflict involving Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani, with Lazkani continuing to voice her disdain of Tiesi’s connection with Nick Cannon.

As a consequence, the two will likely continue to be at odds throughout season 7. In essence, Selling Sunset’s next season cannot arrive soon enough.