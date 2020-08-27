Selling Sunset star Chrishell’s ex Justin Hartley leads Netflix Christmas movie The Noel Diary

Within the UK Justin Hartley is finest identified proper now as the previous husband of Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, however the Illinois actor’s star continues to rise within the US with the announcement he’ll star in The Noel Diary for Netflix.

The Christmas movie is predicated on Richard Paul Evans’ New York Instances bestselling novel from 2017 and can co-star Bonnie Bedelia and Deal with Williams and shall be directed by Father of the Bride creator Charles Shyler, based on Deadline.

The Noel Diary is the story of creator, Jacob Turner, who returns house one Christmas to type out his estranged mom’s property and in her results he discovers a diary containing secrets and techniques about his previous and that of a younger girl, Rachel. The pair meet and embark on a journey of discovery collectively.

Hartley has by no means appeared on Netflix high-end actual property docu-soap Selling Sunset, reportedly as a result of his contract with NBC forbids it, however his marriage and subsequent divorce to realtor Chrishell has pushed a good portion of the drama in season three of the hit sequence.

At one level colleague Mary Fitzgerald pays a go to to a visibly heartbroken Chrishell quickly after her divorce, the place she sits in a lodge attempting to work out what to do subsequent. Chrishell tells Mary she discovered in regards to the divorce simply 45 minutes earlier than Justin filed, saying he didn’t give her an opportunity to struggle for his or her love.

To make issues worse, Chrishell claims he knowledgeable her by way of textual content he was submitting, though her former husband has declined to touch upon that.

Hartley has graduated from a longterm function in cleaning soap Days of Our Lives to the award-winning NBC household drama This Is Us, but in addition has a burgeoning movie profession, together with Craig Zobel’s The Hunt, co-starring with Emma Roberts and Hilary Swank, Common’s Little and upcoming impartial function The Alternate.

Hartley will govt produce in addition to star in The Noel Diary. It’s not but clear when it can stream on Netflix.

