Selling Sunset | Why has Davina quit The Oppenheim Group?

We couldn’t imagine what we had been seeing once we came upon Selling Sunset‘s Davina Potratz had quit The Oppenheim Group.

The actual property agent confirmed the information in an interview, revealing she’d be becoming a member of rival Douglas Elliman in Beverly Hills.

“I’m actually excited to be part of Douglas Elliman and their very subtle and world new growth division,” Potratz instructed PEOPLE. “My background is in new growth gross sales and advertising, so that is only a fantastic alternative for me. It’s simply very in tune with my expertise.”

All through the Netflix collection, Davina has definitely made her mark. She’s been on the centre of arguments with Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet, and her greatest storyline has seen her attempting to promote a $75 million house regardless of criticism over the hefty price ticket. So, why on earth would she need to depart The Oppenheim Group? And can she nonetheless be in Selling Sunset season 4? Right here’s the whole lot it is advisable know. Why did Davina depart The Oppenheim Group? Davina’s departure was “purely enterprise determination”. The actual property agent had connections at Douglas Elliman and so they introduced her with a proposal that she simply couldn’t refuse. “It’s not that I wished to depart, however I had an awesome alternative. It was a purely enterprise determination,” she mentioned.

And it appears there’s no unhealthy blood between her and The Oppenheim Group boss Jason Oppenheim, who wished her nicely upon her departure.

“Davina has all the time been an incredible asset and a valued agent on the Oppenheim Group, and he or she can be a pal whose profession selections I very a lot respect and help,” he mentioned.

Davina is but to inform the Selling Sunset solid – Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith and Heather Rae Younger – however she’s sure they’ll be sympathetic to her determination.

She added: “Everyone knows one another so nicely. So I believe they’ll be excited and supportive.”

Netflix

Will Davina be in Selling Sunset Season 4?

One factor many need to know is that if Davina can be returning to the Netflix collection now she has a brand new job.

Though season 4 hasn’t been confirmed simply but, it’s wanting very probably that we may see Davina again on Selling Sunset.

She undoubtedly has no plans to depart, saying: “I definitely hope that I’m nonetheless a part of the solid.” Referring to Jason’s brother Brett Oppenheim – who is alleged to have additionally left the corporate – she added: “Brett shouldn’t be on the Oppenheim Group anymore both, so I don’t suppose that that’s going to be a difficulty in any respect.” What does Davina’s transfer imply for Selling Sunset season 4? Judging by Davina’s transfer, it feels like season 4 of the favored Netflix present may look lots completely different. It’s no secret Davina and Mary’s husband Romain don’t get on after she made enjoyable of him giving Mary a less expensive ring when he first proposed. Now Mary and Davina are technically rivals working for various brokerages, will they be battling it out to bag the largest listings within the hills? After which, may Romain kick off once more like he did on the pool social gathering if D lands it as a substitute of wifey? In addition to this, Christine Quinn and Davina are fairly shut, and the previous has beforehand hinted she may also need to depart The Oppenheim Group (and the present, to have her very personal spin off – however that’s one other story).

Throughout an interview, Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn steered that she wasn’t pleased with the office politics at The OG and that, if she had been to depart, it’d be to work in an all-female setting. She mentioned: “I like having that dynamic however it must have a bit of little bit of therapeutic, and mend itself first. If I ever noticed myself leaving, it might be to work with solely ladies.”