Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith teases “superb, outrageous, stunning” wedding in season 3

Netflix actuality collection Selling Sundown actually took off when its second season aired earlier this yr, and now the glamorous property brokers are returning for an additional outing – which appears to be like set to be each bit as dramatic.

And star Amanza Smith, who joined the present in the second collection, has teased what appears to be like set to be one of many season’s highlights – Christine’s wedding to Christian Richard.

Talking to RadioTimes.com about what to anticipate in the third run, she stated, “You undoubtedly see extremely excessive manufacturing of nuptials between Christina and her husband, actually probably the most superb, outrageous, stunning occasion that I’ve ever attended in my life – and I’ve been to lots of pink carpet occasions!”

Amanza additionally promised tons extra private drama between the ladies on the Netflix present, claiming that the season has a great stability with “a collection of comfortable occasions after which just a few dramatic after which one simply actually tragic and unhappy.”

The latter refers to what she describes as “a extremely traumatic life change” for her co-star Chrishell and though she was tight-lipped about precisely what that change entailed she did reveal that it introduced the group collectively.

She stated: “[It was] really tragic and unhappy for Chrisell and for the entire workplace, you see how we deal with it as a household, as we name it, and never only a staff.”

On condition that it’s Amanza’s second season as a part of the Selling Sundown solid, she claims that she felt quite a bit much less strain this time spherical and felt way more in a position to be her true self in entrance of the cameras.

And though she was unable to substantiate information about any future collection at this stage, she says that she could be more than pleased to proceed as a solid member for a while if the present does proceed.

“ I had a constructive expertise so I wouldn’t be simply leaping ship until somebody provided me like my very own discuss present – after which I’d be like, see you guys!” she joked.

“No, we’re all tremendous shut and I’m positive that we’ll proceed to have as a lot enjoyable with this so long as individuals wish to see us!”

Selling Sundown collection 3 lands on Netflix on Friday seventh August