Selling Sunset’s Davina Clarifies Her Justin Hartley Comments

Davina Potratz needs “Selling Sundown” viewers to know that she’s completely happy.

The German actual property agent has been deemed by followers the villain of Netflix’s docusoap, however she doesn’t blame the producers. “Should you don’t present me smiling or being heat and fuzzy, then it seems like all I’m is the 10% the place I had a foul second,” she says in a current Zoom interview with Selection.

Potratz is aware of the present wants drama, however she gained’t let that outline her. As a substitute of getting slowed down within the onslaught of on-line hate, Potratz merely blocks, deletes, and strikes on together with her life. Proper now, meaning spending a number of time chatting with purchasers and sitting poolside with co-star Christine Quinn.

In a Zoom interview with Selection, Potratz clarifies her feedback about Chrishell Stause’s ex-husband Justin Hartley, provides an replace on her $75 million itemizing, and hints at what she’s planning on doing subsequent.

How have you ever been spending time in quarantine?

It’s been an enormous change for me, however I’ve an awesome setup now, and it’s tremendous handy and I like it. I’m simply speaking much more with individuals on the telephone, and really connecting extra with them on the telephone as a result of you may’t meet for espresso or you may’t meet at their home.

How has the pandemic affected the true property scene?

I feel lots of people had been anticipating the market to go down dramatically and it actually hasn’t occurred. I’d say costs have possibly gone down 10%, in all probability even much less like 8% or 5%, relying on what it’s. There’s been a slight decline, however I don’t suppose it’s been as dramatic as individuals had been anticipating or possibly hoping. There are actually certified consumers on the market which are money consumers which are ready to pounce on a superb deal, so that they’re scouring a few of the properties and hoping that somebody will likely be tremendous motivated to promote.

What’s the standing of Adnan Sen’s $75 million home?

Maya has a consumer who’s expressed some severe curiosity, so we’re in the course of making an attempt to place collectively a deal. We hope that it’s going to end in a proposal, and I’d be over the moon to current a proposal to Adnan, and hopefully get a deal going, however I don’t need to take too many steps forward. We’ll see what occurs, however I’m very excited and hopeful.

What’s he like in actual life?

He’s a sweetheart. He’s the nicest man. He’s very heat and hospitable, and really variety and humorous. I used to be just a little bit stunned with what you see on the present when he provides me such a tough time. I imply, that was additionally him, however I’ve by no means seen that facet of him, even after we did actual property transactions. I used to be just a little greatly surprised, like, “Are you severe proper now? You’re actually doing this to me?” In order that’s why I used to be type of laughing, as a result of I used to be like, “Oh, OK. This isn’t the man that I do know, however OK.” However he’s actually a businessman, and he needs to get the best value per sq. foot for his property. And so he’s giving me a tough time as a result of he needs the most important quantity.

He was providing you with and Christine and Christian a tough time once you all had been asking in regards to the unique value, which I really feel like is a very regular query.

Effectively, it’s public file. And so we will actually look that up any time and all of the brokers know that, so it’s actually not that huge of a secret. However the worth is available in, within the years of building and planning and permits and the entire efforts and sourcing the supplies to finalize the house. The earlier residence on there was demoed and destroyed, and it’s clearly the lot as nicely. So numerous issues go into the worth.

The third season simply dropped. Have you ever watched it in full?

Sure, I’ve watched each season in full. Season three we obtained only a few days, possibly per week, earlier than it got here out. You type of fast-forward to a few of the scenes that you just’re in or that you just would possibly query “How dramatic had been they?”

What’s it like to observe your self?

It’s type of surreal. I don’t suppose anybody can put together you to be on a actuality present till you’re in it.

Did the producers go away something pivotal out of the third season?

I wouldn’t say they’re pivotal moments. The entire scenes are for much longer than what you expertise as a viewer and to be honest to manufacturing, they’ve hundreds of hours of footage of us. We filmed for 5 months. So by advantage of that, each single scene is hours and hours longer than what you see. They usually get edited down to suit into the format of eight occasions 30 minutes, so there’s no means you may see every part. It’s not doable. So that they should slender it down after which some issues get not noted after which it could actually take it just a little bit out of context. You may not see the entire dialog or the response of the opposite individual, so generally that modifications the angle.

Do you suppose you’ve acquired a villain minimize?

Once more, I feel that there are simply hundreds of hours of footage they usually should slender it down. So I don’t suppose Adam [DiVello] is deliberately making an attempt to offer me such an edit. I feel that he simply made the present as entertaining and dramatic as doable, and, I did say these issues. You don’t see the entire dialog, you don’t see how the opposite individual reacted.

You’re smiling a lot now! You appear very completely happy.

Yeah, I’m. I’m completely happy. That’s one thing that I want total for my character. I’m a really heat and candy individual and the entire solid is aware of that, manufacturing is aware of that. In fact everybody has unhealthy moments, together with myself. Should you don’t present me smiling or being heat and fuzzy, then it seems like all I’m is the 10% the place I had a foul second. However the present doesn’t outline me, it doesn’t outline anybody. It’s not honest. I want you noticed extra of my entire character. I’m very loyal and humorous and candy, and possibly that’s not as thrilling or fascinating. They produce other drama to deal with.

How do you take care of social media hate?

It’s a part of the territory for anybody within the public eye to get hate or bullying. Definitely it’s just a little jarring at first, however I additionally know that these individuals don’t know me, they’ve by no means met me there, they’re simply judging based mostly on a present that they see. So I actually don’t take it private. At first, it was just a little tougher, however now it’s a lot simpler to not take it private. I simply block and delete. Should you deal with negativity, you’re going to be upset. That’s why I select to have minimal engagement with any type of negativity. If individuals need to deal with how a lot they hate me, moderately than how a lot they love one other character or the rest of their lives, then that’s their selection. I can’t management that.

I’m seeing on Instagram that Christine has been styling you.

She has undoubtedly not been styling me. We’re very completely different individuals. We’ve very completely different fashion. I like her to loss of life and he or she’s considered one of my closest associates and I like her fashion for her, however that’s not my fashion. I’m way more elegant and basic and understated, and there’s no proper or improper right here, however her fashion is extra flashy. I do know she likes to take credit score for that, however it’s not the case. I did borrow a jacket for a photograph shoot as a result of it went nicely with the 70s flare and I don’t see something improper with that. She’s a really shut good friend of mine and I like her very a lot, however she’s not my stylist.

Are you continue to contemplating beginning your individual brokerage?

I’m contemplating that. I haven’t made any selections although.

What’s the take care of Oppenheim wine?

Oh my goodness. The wine. It’s drinkable. It’s undoubtedly drinkable. And I feel I rated it a 5 out of 10. So I’m going to go together with that.

Why had been you so adamant about defending Justin Hartley at Christine’s wedding ceremony?

I used to be actually taking a impartial stance. That was my pondering and I’m not in any means defending Justin and never supporting Chrishell. I completely help Chrishell. She is aware of that and I used to be actually simply making an attempt to take a impartial stance. And I stated, “Effectively, I don’t have any info, so I actually can’t say.” I used to be making an attempt to study extra about what had occurred so I may relate just a little bit extra and be extra empathetic that means. I’m not defending Justin. I don’t know what occurred. I feel it was just a little bit possibly misunderstood.

What are you binge-watching in quarantine?

One among my favourite exhibits now’s “90 Day Fiancé.” I’m so fascinated. Being on a actuality present myself, I admire how a lot these individuals put themselves on the market, as a result of they actually lay all of it out and it takes a lot braveness. I respect them quite a bit, and they’re fearless. I like it. After which I’m so entertained by watching “Married at First Sight.”

This interview has been edited and condensed.