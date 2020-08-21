Selling Sunset’s Davina has her eye on another of Adnan Sen’s lavish listings for potential season 4

Viewers watched as Selling Sundown‘s Davina Potratz struggled to discover a purchaser for Adnan Sen’s $75 million mansion in season two and three.

Nonetheless, regardless of not with the ability to get the property off her arms, it feels like Davina has received her eye on another of Sen’s luxurious houses, and so they’re even working collectively.

Talking in an interview, Davina revealed there’s no unhealthy blood between her and the property developer, and he’s even proven her another multi-million mansion.

She mentioned: “Adnan remains to be a shopper. He’s an ideal shopper and he’s very nicely conscious that the itemizing is overpriced, however I feel he’s open to negotiating and doubtlessly working collectively extra.”

She added to The Metro: “Adnan confirmed me another one of his listings for $39 million (£27 million).”

Davina has struggled to discover a purchaser for Adnan’s property, which boasts a cool seven bedrooms and 10 loos, a house cinema, a wine cellar, a health club, and a pool.

Throughout the present, Davina’s Selling Sundown solid mate and The Oppenheim Group boss Jason Oppenheim warned her about taking on the itemizing, insisting it was overpriced and they need to subsequently decrease the asking worth.

Nonetheless, Adnan put his foot down as a result of years of work he put into constructing it.

Talking concerning the itemizing, Jason instructed the publication he wished the Netflix sequence would have proven him praising Davina for touchdown the property within the first place, as an alternative of him simply shutting her down.

He mentioned: “I feel what the sequence targeted on was my frustrations over the value, however what I’d have appreciated it to point out was my compliments that Davina deserves for bringing within the greatest itemizing we’ve ever had.

“I used to be slightly powerful on Davina… however I feel she did job and extra importantly, she maintained the connection. He’s received different potential listings for this brokerage.”

Effectively, if Adnan’s different properties are something just like the $75 million itemizing, viewers may very well be in for a deal with if season 4 goes forward!

Selling Sundown seasons 1-Three are streaming now on Netflix.