Selling Sunset’s Davina on what she wishes was different about the show

The third sequence of Netflix’s Selling Sundown premiered final month, giving followers one other have a look at Oppenheim Group’s staff and their glamorous and dramatic lives.

A big proportion of season three was focussed on Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley’s divorce and the way numerous members of the Selling Sundown forged reacted to it, with viewers noting Davina Potratz’ feedback about the couple’s cut up as significantly controversial.

Following the public backlash, Potratz has since spoken out about collaborating in the show and what she wishes had been different while filming.

Talking to Cosmopolitan UK, she mentioned: “I don’t remorse the show. However I want a bit of extra of my perspective was proven, and that viewers have been launched to me extra – you don’t actually know a lot about me.”

“On one hand, I didn’t need to share that a lot about my private life out of respect to the folks round me. However equally, there was a little bit of feeling like I’d been thrown in at the deep finish of the pool.”

Potratz continued: “I’m actually candy and humorous and sort to folks. And I don’t suppose you see a lot of that in any respect. You additionally don’t get to see the full context of a dialog on the show [so] folks simply assume issues as a result of they don’t know me.”

The true property dealer, who was promoted to a essential forged member throughout season two, was criticised by viewers after telling Chrishell at Christine Quinn’s wedding ceremony that there have been “two sides” to the couple’s cut up.

On how she’s handled the destructive responses from followers, she mentioned: “That’s one among the causes Christine and I initially bought so shut – we each bought a variety of hate early in season one, and we actually introduced us nearer as a result of no person else really understood. It was overwhelming.”

“[But I know] they’re simply judging me primarily based on a show and that’s positive. I can’t take [the hate] severely,” she added.

Potratz spoke out about her feedback about Chrishell and Justin’s divorce on the show earlier in August, telling Selection that she was really “taking a impartial stance” and “not in any means defending Justin” throughout the confrontation on the show.

“She is aware of that and I was actually simply making an attempt to take a impartial stance. And I mentioned, ‘Properly, I don’t have any info, so I actually can’t say.’ I was making an attempt to be taught extra about what had occurred so I may relate a bit of bit extra and be extra empathetic that means,” she added.