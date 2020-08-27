Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim sets record straight after rumours about agents on Netflix show

Jason Oppenheim of Selling Sundown fame has spoken out about scripted nature of the show after rumours emerged suggesting that a number of the solid solely obtained their actual property licences simply earlier than filming started.

In a press release, the President and founding father of The Oppenheim Group disputed claims that a number of the Selling Sundown solid turned brokers for the sake of the show.

“Mary, Heather, Maya, and Christine had been licensed and profitable actual property agents at The Oppenheim Group a few years previous to filming our show,” he mentioned to RadioTimes.com.

“Amanza labored with us as a designer, and has been a detailed buddy of Mary’s and mine for a few years. Chrishell was a training agent at one other brokerage, a few years earlier to filming Selling Sundown. As a licensed agent, Davina had transacted many offers earlier than becoming a member of the crew in 2018.”

“Any insinuation that the agents on our show are usually not skilled, profitable, or licensed, evidences an entire disregard for the info,” he continued, immediately addressing whether or not Selling Sundown is actual or scripted.

“Even a superficial investigation would determine earlier crew pictures, a whole bunch of hundreds of thousands in transacted gross sales, and greater than 50 years of mixed licensed actual property expertise from these agents.”

Chrishell Stause, whose divorce from Justin Hartley was documented all through season three, not too long ago addressed these rumours additionally, posting a snap of her 2016 realtor licence on Instagram.

“Individuals maintain attempting to hate on the show, which suggests it’s an enormous success! Lol! This put up continues to be on my IG proving I’ve been licensed and dealing earlier than being approached about #SellingSunset,” she wrote. “Working all day displaying purchasers properties within the warmth and writing up my new itemizing to hit the market tomorrow! Busy! Thanks for watching although.”

Netflix has not but confirmed whether or not Selling Sundown will likely be again for one more collection, however with season three inserting inside the high 10 most watched collection since its launch earlier this month, we’d be stunned if the Oppenheim agents didn’t return for extra home viewings.

