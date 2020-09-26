Selling Sunset’s Maya Vander hints she won’t be in season 4

Ever since season three of Selling Sundown wrapped on Netflix, followers have been dying to know when season 4 will be dropping, particularly after the drama surrounding Chrishell and Justin’s divorce.

And though the streaming website are but to verify a launch date, it feels like one star would possibly be lacking from the brand new sequence when it does return.

Oppenheim Group agent Maya Vander has hinted she won’t be in the fourth phase, as she doesn’t “present the drama”.

Talking to FUBAR Radio‘s Entry All Areas present hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng, Vander mentioned: “I don’t know in the event that they even need me in the event that they do season 4 as a result of I don’t present the drama!”

The mum-of-two believes she was featured much less in the third sequence because the present selected to give attention to different characters akin to Chrishell Stause and Amanza Smith, who just lately joined the agency.

She continued: “Final season centered on Chrishell’s divorce and also you had Amanza additionally, which is a brand new lady, so I completely misplaced I believe display time. However I don’t have an ego so I’m superb shedding display time. However I believe you possibly can present extra of me a little bit bit as properly! I don’t have an ego however they’ll present me extra!”

Though she admitted she’s busy together with her household life and her actual property work in Miami, Vander mentioned she’d be “disenchanted” if she wasn’t included in the brand new sequence.

“Being on the present on Netflix, it’s an incredible alternative so I’d be a little bit bit disenchanted. Certain, I’m not offering the drama however I believe I can add some worth to it,” she defined.

