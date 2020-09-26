Selling Sunset’s Maya Vander hints she won’t be in season 4

Ever since season three of Selling Sundown wrapped on Netflix, followers have been dying to know when season 4 will be dropping, particularly after the drama surrounding Chrishell and Justin’s divorce.
And though the streaming website are but to verify a launch date, it feels like one star would possibly be lacking from the brand new sequence when it does return.
Oppenheim Group agent Maya Vander has hinted she won’t be in the fourth phase, as she doesn’t “present the drama”.
Talking to FUBAR Radio‘s Entry All Areas present hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng, Vander mentioned: “I don’t know in the event that they even need me in the event that they do season 4 as a result of I don’t present the drama!”
The mum-of-two believes she was featured much less in the third sequence because the present selected to give attention to different characters akin to Chrishell Stause and Amanza Smith, who just lately joined the agency.
She continued: “Final season centered on Chrishell’s divorce and also you had Amanza additionally, which is a brand new lady, so I completely misplaced I believe display time. However I don’t have an ego so I’m superb shedding display time. However I believe you possibly can present extra of me a little bit bit as properly! I don’t have an ego however they’ll present me extra!”
Though she admitted she’s busy together with her household life and her actual property work in Miami, Vander mentioned she’d be “disenchanted” if she wasn’t included in the brand new sequence.
“Being on the present on Netflix, it’s an incredible alternative so I’d be a little bit bit disenchanted. Certain, I’m not offering the drama however I believe I can add some worth to it,” she defined.
The actual property agent went on to handle why her non-public life doesn’t function in the present as a lot as the opposite ladies, admitting her husband likes to remain non-public.
“My husband is great,” she mentioned. “I want I may present him in the present however sadly I can not … I really feel like perhaps him being on a actuality present, like our present, with all of the drama and nonsense at occasions, I really feel prefer it may threat truly him shedding his job, so sadly I can not present him as a lot.”
Though the brand new season hasn’t been confirmed but, the Selling Sundown forged are assured it is going to be going forward.
Quinn just lately dropped a significant trace concerning the season 4 launch date, as she responded to a fan on Twitter, saying: “We are going to reunite once more similar time subsequent 12 months!”
And Oppenheim boss Jason addressed rumours his brother Brett would be leaving to start out his personal agency.
He mentioned: “I believe Christine [Quinn] tried to fan these flames,” he laughed. “He’s not beginning his personal brokerage and hiring brokers and competing; we’re nonetheless working collectively.”
Selling Sundown is offered to stream on Netflix. For those who’re on the lookout for one thing to look at, try our useful TV Information.
