Selling the OC Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Selling the OC, the Selling Sunset spinoff that debuted on Netflix on August 24, 2022, earned a lot of harsh feedback from viewers, and for good cause.

Fans of Selling Sunset were left to question if the spinoff was really for real estate or whether it was only a pretext for giving a number of dishonest, cruel, disloyal, and plain unpleasant realtors five hours of fame with a lifetime of bad reputations.

A reality TV show called Selling the OC purports to follow both professional and personal lives and real estate brokers employed by a brand-new Oppenheim Group office in Orange County, California.

The programme, like Selling Sunset previously it, was developed by Adam DiVello for Lionsgate Television and his production business, Done and Done Productions.

Jason Oppenheim, the company’s founder and president, created Selling the OC. Bullying, dishonesty, and decency are far more prevalent than sold homes in each of the first season’s eight episodes.

We have some extremely exciting news for you if you’ve been curious about Selling the OC season 2 after binge-watching the first episode of the Selling Sunset offshoot with its opulent oceanfront homes and workplace issues.

Having said that, except from Tyler Stanaland’s unexpected separation from wife Brittany White and any developments on another episode, there hasn’t been much news since the programme debuted on the streaming service.

Selling A new gang of California real estate brokers are hustling their way to becoming billionaires with huge listings in the first episode of The OC on Netflix.

Fans will find everything they desire in it, including property porn, a tonne of drama, and a few stunning fashion choices made by the players.

Selling the OC’s first season was released in August 2022. The Oppenheim Group office in Orange County, which was the subject of Selling Sunset and is operated by Jason and Brett Oppenheim, was the main focus of the spinoff.

The Oppenheim brothers, Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Tyler Stanaland, Austin Victoria, Lauren Shortt, and Brandi Marshall are among the cast members in Selling the OC.

Selling the OC explores the personal and business lives for the agents who work for the Oppenheim Group in a similar manner to Selling Sunset.

Selling the OC Season 2 Release Date

Following the same trend, we may anticipate Selling The OC to return to our screens around October or September of 2023 given that the television series has been scheduled for January 2023.

Selling the OC Season 2 Cast

Alex Hall

Tyler Stanaland

Alexandra Rose

Alexandra Jarvis

Polly Brindle

Brandi Marshall

Gio Helou

Sean Palmieri

Kayla Carmona

Lauren Shortti

Austin Victoria

Selling the OC Season 2 Trailer

Selling the OC Season 2 Plot

Tyler Stanaland may or may not have caused his two-year marriage to Pitch Perfect actress Brittany Snow to end because of his decision to sell the OC star.

It all started at a beach party when co-star Alex Hall performed a “nosey” onto Stanaland.

Her lips was placed on Tyler’s nose in this on-screen invention, which was merely another platonic deed she performed towards a married guy.

Nothing major. In fact, the “nosey” was dismissed as a harmless gesture until Starland disclosed that Kayla Carmona, another co-star, had twice attempted to kiss him off-camera.

Naturally, both of the realtors band together to humiliate Kayla for reaching out to a married guy.

In an effort to defend herself, Kayla brought the term “nosey,” criticising the others for disregarding the indecent gesture that was just as inappropriate as their attempted kiss.

Kayla’s case there was undoubtedly weak, but after some discussion, she was pardoned. Alternately, it’s possible that the realtors have only recently moved on towards the next drama—perhaps an adult version of their high school.

Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow made their separation official less than a month after Selling the OC debuted.

We start to reexamine the “nosey” vs. attempted kissing issue even though the two seemed to agree to separate amicably.

Nobody believes there is no link at all. Particularly not after Tyler receives an apology from Kayla for perhaps upsetting their marriage, which Tyler readily accepts since he has just recently made the decision to act professionally and shrug off a situation that is both his fault and the fault and the two women who hurled themselves at him.

Recent sightings of Tyler and Brittany eating dinner in addition to their dog resulted in Tyler showing up at Brittany’s home after they had already left supper in separate vehicles.

They were allegedly observed the next morning, Tyler still sporting the same hoodie from the previous evening.

We don’t know what’s happening there, yet perhaps we will soon learn. These celebrity tales are seldom quite clear.

Returning to the play, whose conclusion is already known. When Alexandra Rose, in the Selling the OC season finale, points out the hypocrisy of other people in humiliating Kayla for the same act Alex did, she reopens old wounds.

Kayla does not really enjoy the topic being brought up again since, like every guilty person around the world, she is more than happy for it to be forgotten. After crying, a lot of makeup is applied.