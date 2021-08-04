Selma Group Honors Fallen Officer

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) – One week up to now Tuesday morning, we woke up to a frightening state of affairs in Selma.

A police officer were shot and killed throughout the line of the duty, the principle in newest memory. Some community kids stepped up the plate Tuesday and did something explicit.

Flooring 0 is the Lansdowne community in Selma. A local process. One headed via former Selma Town Councilwoman Susan Youngblood..

“And I believed wouldn’t it’s great for the community to have ribbons,” Youngblood discussed.

“I feel we’re going to position out about 120, 130 nowadays,” discussed Meredith Johnson.

Group kids volunteered their time to tie more than 100 blue ribbons to mailboxes. (Supply: WSFA 12 Information)

The purpose? Tie a blue ribbon to every mailbox – ribbons to remember fallen officer Marquis Moorer and all of the Selma Police Division. This comes one week to the very day when Moorer was once shot and killed. Town leaders were additional succinct pronouncing he was once “ambushed.”

“I used to be in truth in reality surprised,” discussed 15-year-old Kate Patterson.

It was once that surprise that propelled Kate to give up part of her day to try this, that’s tie one on for Moorer.

“But if I heard that this was once happening I used to be satisfied that I generally is a phase one thing to assist honor him and his legacy,” discussed Kate.

At merely 15 years earlier Kate says this is necessarily essentially the most important challenge she’s ever worked on. She created a memory. One she’ll all the time take into account.

“It makes me really feel like I’m doing one thing to be part of it,” Kate discussed.

Youngblood and Johnson hope what’s being completed in Lansdowne can be repeated in several Selma neighborhoods and corporations.

“We would love the police to head all over the place in Selma and say ‘they in reality do enhance us,’” she discussed.

Blue ribbons for the men and women in blue, ribbons tied with care and honor.

Suspect Javonte Stubbs remains throughout the Chilton County prison charged with two counts of capital murder and one rely of attempted murder. The attempted murder price is levied because of Stubbs moreover allegedly shot Moorer’s essential other all through the taking pictures at Moorer’s condo. The female friend or partner is expected to recuperate, in keeping with government.

Moorer’s funeral is in a position for Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Lewis Brothers Funeral House on Minter Road in Selma. Graveside firms can be on Thursday starting at 11 a.m. at Pineview Reminiscence Gardens in Valley Grande.

