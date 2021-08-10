Sen. Rand Paul: ‘No One Must Observe The CDC’s Anti-scientific Masks…

(WKYT) — Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we’re at a “second of reality” and “a crossroads” in dealing with the pandemic.



🎬📺 Unfastened Motion pictures and Unfastened TV Presentations! 🎭🎬

He defined his perspective in a Twitter video that runs for a number of mins:

We’re at a second of reality and a crossroads. Can we permit those other people to make use of concern and propaganda to do much more hurt to our society, economic system and kids?

Or we could stand in combination and say, completely no longer. Now not this time. I select freedom. percent.twitter.com/XrI2tjdAHW

sen. Paul criticized President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Paul additionally says he believes faculty districts must stay scholars non-public and, in the event that they don’t, Paul says he’s going to block any invoice within the Senate with an modification to prevent investment public colleges.

Paul used to be the primary US senator to announce that he has shrunk COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

🎬📺 Unfastened Motion pictures and Unfastened TV Presentations! 🎭🎬









