Senator Chuck Schumer Details Federal Relief Plan for Venues

For the second time in simply over six months, Senate Majority Chief Charles Schumer stood at a nightclub in his house borough of Brooklyn and stumped for impartial music venues. The place final August he was selling the “Save Our Levels” invoice outdoors Child’s All Proper in Williamsburg, on Monday he was at Elsewhere in Bushwick, the place he detailed the advantages that are actually obtainable to New York’s stay venues and artists by way of the American Rescue Plan, together with crucial reduction to struggling impartial stay venues, film theaters, and cultural establishments, elevated COBRA medical health insurance advantages, and extra federal reduction for struggling New Yorkers, together with gig employees and others in non-traditional employment.

Whereas the fundamentals of the plan had been handed into regulation with “Save Our Levels” in December, a number of particulars are new. Schumer defined how every of those items of the laws will assist artists and stay venues, like Elsewhere, keep afloat all through the pandemic.

“I’ve mentioned it earlier than and I’ll say it once more, impartial venues, like theaters and live performance halls, are the beating coronary heart of New York’s cultural life and a driving pressure within the economic system,” Schumer mentioned. “These native companies had been among the many first to close down at first of the pandemic, have been struggling to remain afloat, and will likely be among the many final to reopen. The COVID package deal that I negotiated, prioritizes the venues and everybody who helps them because the crucial cultural hubs that they’re.”

He added, “The devoted federal help to impartial venues ensures that when it’s protected to take action, we will collect once more for comedy, music, theater, and flicks and to as soon as once more benefit from the cultural establishments which have been round for generations. The ultimate COVID reduction package deal will assist these locations maintain the lights and the laughs on, and maintain the curtain from closing on New York Metropolis.”

Particularly, the American Rescue Plan (ARP) ARP will increase the worth of the federal COBRA medical health insurance program from 85% to 100%, which can assist employees who misplaced their job by way of no fault of their very own retain their medical health insurance. Moreover, the laws supplies a number of sources of crucial reduction to struggling impartial stay venues, film theaters and cultural establishments by permitting eligible entities underneath the Save Our Levels program to get a PPP mortgage and a Shuttered Venue Operators Grant. The invoice additionally supplies billions in extra federal reduction for struggling New Yorkers by extending the historic unemployment insurance coverage reforms established within the CARES Act, by way of September 6, 2021. It continues the crucial lifeline of the improved unemployment help, offering an extra $300 per week on high of all state and federal unemployment advantages. The invoice extends the Pandemic Unemployment Help program for the self-employed, gig employees, freelancers and others in non-traditional employment, in addition to the extra weeks of federal unemployment insurance coverage for employees who exhaust their common state advantages.