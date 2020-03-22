Senator Rand Paul Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has examined optimistic for COVID-19, changing into the primary U.S. senator to contract coronavirus.

His workplace introduced the analysis on Twitter Sunday morning, saying he’s asymptomatic and at present in quarantine. The announcement mentioned that he was examined out of an abundance of warning resulting from his frequent touring and that he was not conscious of any direct contact with an contaminated particular person.

Paul is predicted to return to his work within the Senate after his quarantine ends.

He expects to be again within the Senate after his quarantine interval ends and can proceed to work for the folks of Kentucky at this troublesome time. Ten days in the past, our D.C. workplace started working remotely, therefore nearly no employees has had contact with Senator Rand Paul. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

The tweet provides that Paul’s Washington, D.C. workplace started working remotely 10 days in the past, so no person on his employees has had contact with him.

On Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence and his spouse Karen Pence examined detrimental for coronavirus, in accordance with his press secretary, Katie Miller. Their want for a take a look at arose after a employees member of Pence’s workplace had a optimistic analysis for the virus on Friday. The White Home additionally mentioned final week that President Donald Trump examined detrimental for COVID-19.

Paul is the primary main U.S politician that has a optimistic coronavirus analysis. Different celebrities in Hollywood which have introduced they've the virus embody Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, Kristofer Hivju, Colton Underwood and Andy Cohen.